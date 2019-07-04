Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet showers Trump in ridicule after his Mall speech turns into a rain-soaked mess: ‘This has become an SNL parody’

Published

8 mins ago

on

Despite the pouring rain, poor planning and crowds that left after the event was delayed, Donald Trump went forward with his “Salute to America” Fourth of July extravaganza as Twitter users reveled in what a disaster it turned into.

With the president tweeting, “Weather looking good, clearing rapidly,” the show went on — but not without observers noting how poorly everything turned out as live video showed the president speaking behind a sheet of plexiglass as water streamed down it.

As one Twitter commenter pointed out: “I can’t tell if it’s like watching a speech from someone inside a fish bowl or like I’m inside a fish bowl.”

Check out the responses below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet showers Trump in ridicule after his Mall speech turns into a rain-soaked mess: ‘This has become an SNL parody’

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

Despite the pouring rain, poor planning and crowds that left after the event was delayed, Donald Trump went forward with his "Salute to America" Fourth of July extravaganza as Twitter users reveled in what a disaster it turned into.

With the president tweeting, "Weather looking good, clearing rapidly," the show went on -- but not without observers noting how poorly everything turned out as live video showed the president speaking behind a sheet of plexiglass as water streamed down it.

As one Twitter commenter pointed out: "I can’t tell if it’s like watching a speech from someone inside a fish bowl or like I’m inside a fish bowl."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Live coverage of Trump addressing the nation on the 4th of July from his private Mall party

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is expected to address the country late Thursday as part of his Salute To America July Fourth celebration on the Mall in Washington D.C.

The event, which will conclude with fireworks will also feature a concert as well as flyover appearances by the Navy’s Blue Angels, and possibly one of the planes used in the fleet for Air Force One -- the presidential plane.

The president will be speaking from an area secured by his administration where he is holding a ticketed -- and controversial --private Fourth of July event.

Watch below:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Viewers suspicious after National Mall cams mysteriously turned off just before Trump’s rally scheduled to begin

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

Viewers were suspicious after the live webcam of the National Mall disappeared on Thursday afternoon as President Donald Trump's Fourth of July rally was scheduled to begin.

According to the website, the camera is run in part by the National Parks Service and the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association (NSSGA). It's unknown if the camera was turned off for security or other reasons, but they have been off for a while.

The internet was quick to devise conspiracy theories about the reasons for it.

Looks kind of empty but it’s only 5:13pm pic.twitter.com/rkUqIywdvo

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image