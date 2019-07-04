Internet showers Trump in ridicule after his Mall speech turns into a rain-soaked mess: ‘This has become an SNL parody’

Despite the pouring rain, poor planning and crowds that left after the event was delayed, Donald Trump went forward with his “Salute to America” Fourth of July extravaganza as Twitter users reveled in what a disaster it turned into.

With the president tweeting, “Weather looking good, clearing rapidly,” the show went on — but not without observers noting how poorly everything turned out as live video showed the president speaking behind a sheet of plexiglass as water streamed down it.

As one Twitter commenter pointed out: “I can’t tell if it’s like watching a speech from someone inside a fish bowl or like I’m inside a fish bowl.”

Check out the responses below:

Are you going to FAKE the crowd size AGAIN? — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) July 4, 2019

lol this dude slamming booze from a tiny plastic bottle during Trump's speech is a big mood. #SaluteToAmerica pic.twitter.com/2YwNihfqDm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2019

Amazing Weather! Record enthusiasm! pic.twitter.com/2kXrRkcamF — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) July 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A cheesy, arrogant speech with Trump as MC.

A Soviet area-style music.

A cheap flyover.

The rain. Boring and embarrassing.#TrumpParade pic.twitter.com/PnJtU6984i — J.N. PAQUET 🖊️ (@jnpaquet) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Kinda hoping the rain lets up in D.C. I just dont want Trump to claim that the weather is why no one showed up. I want him to give a speech to a big beautiful empty area. — Kelly Gail (@KGSchn) July 4, 2019

For someone who is so obsessed with his image, it's hard to imagine Trump's reaction when he realizes that his speech was broadcast through rain-streaked glass. pic.twitter.com/NkVB4eFwly — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) July 4, 2019

Terrible optics for Trump! Boring teleprompter speech delivered in a monotone voice from behind rain-streaked glass. #FourthofJuly #maga pic.twitter.com/lbfPPNLbo8 — Twilight Zone (@DaTwilightZone) July 4, 2019

If you tell your base it's not raining they will believe you even when it's raining. — Anthony Cousins 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🌊☮️✌️🏳️ (@AnthonyCousins7) July 4, 2019

This has become an SNL parody. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) July 4, 2019

Nothing says “having a great one” like standing in a huge crowd on the National Mall, wet, hot, watching Donald Trump deliver a teleprompter speech from the other side of a rain-streaked sheet of plexiglass. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 4, 2019

Thomas Edison. The Wright Brothers. Clara Barton. This Trump speech is just about name-checking as many people as possible who have a rest stop named after them. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 4, 2019

Trump has already lost the crowd at his 4th of July speech, as you can hear the crowd ask themselves, "We stood out in the rain for this?" pic.twitter.com/medu3grEZ2 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 4, 2019

Trump's speech is a shocking load of old shite, it is pissing down with rain and the whole thing appears to be a total waste of time and money. Just think of the #ConcentrationCampsForKids and how much toothpaste and drinking water they could pay for instead. Nonsensical egotist. — FashionShark (@WTF_EEK) July 4, 2019

I can’t tell if it’s like watching a speech from someone inside a fish bowl or like I’m inside a fish bowl. — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) July 4, 2019

Listening to Trump’s speech. He just said “space-force” everyone drink 🍹 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 4, 2019