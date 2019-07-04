Internet ridicules Trump’s 4th of July Mall fencing that will keep his VIP pals in ‘cages’: ‘Poetic justice’
President Donald Trump will deliver a Fourth of July speech from the Lincoln Memorial — separated from most of the crowd by chain-link fence hastily set up across the monument’s reflecting pool.
The areas closest to the president will be accessible only to friends, family and donors, leaving the president’s MAGA-hat wearing supporters far away from the tanks that he requested as a show of power.
Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer posted photos of the fence, and the distance away from the president they’ll keep non-ticket-holders, and other Twitter users noticed some highly symbolic details about the images.
There are plenty of fences keeping non-ticket holders away from Trump’s speech and the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/Vzq15vLw5T
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 4, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
are the people behind the fences brown-skinned?
— Jodi Podi (@gopdopey) July 4, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Poetic justice.
Trump-supporting “VIPs” in cages. pic.twitter.com/K6i3TMaRFW
— one voice (@oneOvoice) July 4, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Sucks to be on the wrong side of the wall trying to get in, doesn't it?
Ironyhttps://t.co/1i9SNwgI6v
— Sunshine Daydream (@kharmabites) July 4, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
This is shameful! Disgraceful! This is our country. These are the American Peoples' monuments and attractions. Our parks belong to us, not VIP's only! @SenBlumenthal @ChrisMurphyCT @RepJahanaHayes
— ThatDarnShrink (@that_darn) July 4, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
The poster of Trump's fat face with his MAGA slogan proves this is a Trump rally & not about celebrating Independence Day. #McCain4th #Happy4th
— Wait! What? (@TheRealWaitWhat) July 4, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Fences at the Lincoln Memorial to keep the public away? Irony is dead.
— Edwin (@edwinmundt) July 4, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Nothing says "celebration of freedom" like heavy restrictions on foot traffic!
— JHC (@jaycovs) July 4, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Trump loves a cage.
— Maritxu (@dislexicon) July 4, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Nothing symbolizes and celebrates freedom and democracy like chain-link fences separating the ruled from the rulers. Good optics, better sentiment.
— James Fatheree (@jwfathereeDC) July 4, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Oh, for heaven's sake. Trump is always hiding behind walls and chain link fences. It's almost a fetish for him.
— terre gates (@hiareth) July 4, 2019