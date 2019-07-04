Internet ridicules Trump’s 4th of July Mall fencing that will keep his VIP pals in ‘cages’: ‘Poetic justice’

President Donald Trump will deliver a Fourth of July speech from the Lincoln Memorial — separated from most of the crowd by chain-link fence hastily set up across the monument’s reflecting pool.

The areas closest to the president will be accessible only to friends, family and donors, leaving the president’s MAGA-hat wearing supporters far away from the tanks that he requested as a show of power.

Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer posted photos of the fence, and the distance away from the president they’ll keep non-ticket-holders, and other Twitter users noticed some highly symbolic details about the images.

There are plenty of fences keeping non-ticket holders away from Trump’s speech and the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/Vzq15vLw5T — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

are the people behind the fences brown-skinned? — Jodi Podi (@gopdopey) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Poetic justice.

Trump-supporting “VIPs” in cages. pic.twitter.com/K6i3TMaRFW — one voice (@oneOvoice) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Sucks to be on the wrong side of the wall trying to get in, doesn't it?

Ironyhttps://t.co/1i9SNwgI6v — Sunshine Daydream (@kharmabites) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

This is shameful! Disgraceful! This is our country. These are the American Peoples' monuments and attractions. Our parks belong to us, not VIP's only! @SenBlumenthal @ChrisMurphyCT @RepJahanaHayes — ThatDarnShrink (@that_darn) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

The poster of Trump's fat face with his MAGA slogan proves this is a Trump rally & not about celebrating Independence Day. #McCain4th #Happy4th — Wait! What? (@TheRealWaitWhat) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Fences at the Lincoln Memorial to keep the public away? Irony is dead. — Edwin (@edwinmundt) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing says "celebration of freedom" like heavy restrictions on foot traffic! — JHC (@jaycovs) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Trump loves a cage. — Maritxu (@dislexicon) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing symbolizes and celebrates freedom and democracy like chain-link fences separating the ruled from the rulers. Good optics, better sentiment. — James Fatheree (@jwfathereeDC) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT