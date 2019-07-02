Iran trying to ‘blackmail’ world by violating nuclear deal: Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Iran of breaching the nuclear deal in order to “blackmail” the international community into relieving economic pressure on the Islamic republic.
“This week Iran openly violated the nuclear deal by increasing the stockpile of enriched uranium (to beyond that) allowed under the deal,” Netanyahu said at an early reception in Jerusalem marking the United States’ July 4 independence day.
Iran said Monday it had exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves set under a 2015 nuclear deal that has edged towards collapse.
“They’re hoping, that regime, that by violating the deal it will be able to blackmail the world into making concessions and reducing the economic pressure on it,” Netanyahu said.
“We should do the exact opposite. Now is the time to increase the pressure. Now is the time to stand firm,” he added.
Iran’s move has been seen as a way of exerting pressure on Europe to try and salvage the deal which has hung by a thread since US President Donald Trump last year withdrew from the accord and reimposed biting sanctions on Tehran.
Repeating remarks he made the day before, Netanyahu urged Europe on Tuesday to increase pressure on Iran.
“Now is the time for the European powers to follow America’s lead and restore sanctions against Iran, just as they promised to do in the United Nations Security Council,” he said.
Netanyahu has long campaigned against the 2015 agreement.
At a separate ceremony earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu said that a Mossad operation to obtain documents from Iran providing “proof” of Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions was aimed at convincing Trump to quit the deal.
“I approved the operation out of the thought that exposing the plan will help convince the US president to withdraw from the dangerous nuclear deal with Iran,” he said of the 2018 Mossad operation in Iran.
Iran insists its nuclear programme is entirely for civilian purposes.
Israel is considered the leading military power in the Middle East and is widely believed to possess its sole, if undeclared, nuclear arsenal.
‘We’re not going to let it go’: Ways and Means Democrat blasts Trump for trying to ‘create new law’ on his tax returns
On Tuesday, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, for failing to render the president's tax returns to the committee as required by law.
Speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room," Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) blasted the president's allies for obstructing Congress and not following the law.
"As you know, the lawsuit accuses the Treasury Secretary, the IRS commissioner of what they call an 'extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress,'" said Blitzer. "Explain your committee's argument in this suit."
Former RNC chair blasts Trump’s ‘offensive’ plan to use tanks to ‘show his masculinity’
The former chair of the Republican National Committee ripped President Donald Trump's plan for a military show of strength on Independence Day.
Michael Steele, who was raised in Washington, DC, and was interviewed by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House."
"Okay, so the reason our roads in the city I grew up in aren’t built for tanks is we don’t roll tanks down Constitution Avenue or Pennsylvania Avenue or New York Avenue or any street in the city," Steele explained. "We are not a militarized zone."
"We have never had to prove our patriotism by rolling out planes and tanks. This is for the president’s own self-aggrandized amusement," he continued.
Rumors swirl as Pence cancels trip, Putin meets with defense minister, and White House tells different tales
The Trump White House's inability to keep secrets is causing some to wonder what's going on after Vice President Mike Pence canceled a speech he was to deliver in New Hampshire and had his plane reportedly turned around to headed back to D.C.
This came just hours after reports that 14 Russian military officers and troops died in a submarine fire, and Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled a meeting to instead meet with his Defense Minister.
Pence's White House spokesperson denied reports – even from Fox News – that there was any emergency.