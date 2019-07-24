It’s Mueller time: Watch live

On Wednesday, former Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller will finally testifying before Congress about his findings regarding Donald Trump and his campaign's apparent collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, his extensive obstruction of justice and other alleged crimes.

Democrats in Congress may be hoping for some type of revelation that will further undermine Trump's credibility with the American people and make it easier — or at least conceivable — to impeach Trump and remove him from office.

Republicans are hoping, on the other hand, that Mueller's testimony is anticlimactic and adds no new information about the panoply of horrible things that are already publicly known about Trump and his authoritarian regime.