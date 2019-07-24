Quantcast
Connect with us

It’s Mueller time: Watch live

Published

1 hour ago

on

Just three months after the release of Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s 2016 election interference and evidence of obstruction of justice by President Trump, the ex-special counsel will testify Wednesday morning before a Democratic-led House committee.

The former FBI director will first speak with the House Judiciary Committee in the morning and the House Intelligence Committee in the afternoon.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Yale psychiatrist has a message for Mueller: Stop ‘enabling Trump’s disease’

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

On Wednesday, former Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller will finally testifying before Congress about his findings regarding Donald Trump and his campaign's apparent collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, his extensive obstruction of justice and other alleged crimes.

Democrats in Congress may be hoping for some type of revelation that will further undermine Trump's credibility with the American people and make it easier — or at least conceivable — to impeach Trump and remove him from office.

Republicans are hoping, on the other hand, that Mueller's testimony is anticlimactic and adds no new information about the panoply of horrible things that are already publicly known about Trump and his authoritarian regime.

Continue Reading

Activism

‘Your new prime minister is a liar’: UK’s Boris Johnson greeted by massive protest projected onto Buckingham Palace

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Protesters unhappy by the selection of conservative Boris Johnson as Britain's new Prime Minister expressed their displeasure early Wednesday morning by projecting video on the front of Buckingham Palace calling him a "liar."

In video posted to Twitter, the palace can been seen in darkness before a picture of Johnson is displayed on the structure with the caption, "Your new prime minister is a liar."

Business Insider reports that the video protest is the work of anti-Brexit group Led By Donkeys.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Very innocent President!’ Trump tweets out panicky rant against Mueller ahead of congressional hearings

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump started melting down about two hours before former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about his investigation.

The president lashed out at the former FBI director Wednesday morning, after the Department of Justice attempted to limit the scope of Mueller's testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

"So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction?" Trump tweeted. "Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?"

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image