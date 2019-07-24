It’s Mueller time: Watch live
Just three months after the release of Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s 2016 election interference and evidence of obstruction of justice by President Trump, the ex-special counsel will testify Wednesday morning before a Democratic-led House committee.
The former FBI director will first speak with the House Judiciary Committee in the morning and the House Intelligence Committee in the afternoon.
Watch below:
