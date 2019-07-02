“It’s time to fight back”: Hundreds of #CloseTheCamps rallies planned across the country amid reports of abuse in detention centers
“History will remember those who stood against the atrocities.”
Amid reports of severe abuse and neglect in the immigrant detention centers the Trump administration is running, human rights campaigners are planning hundreds of demonstrations on Tuesday to demand the closing of the prisons and the reunification of all families who have been separated by the government.
MoveOn was joined by the ACLU, the Center for Popular Democracy, and other organizations in planning at least 184 events in cities and towns across the country. Beginning at 12:00pm local time and throughout the afternoon, critics of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies will assemble outside their representatives’ offices and at other public venues for the #CloseTheCamps protests.
The organization provided a map on its website of the events that have been planned so far.
#CloseTheCampsNow
Find a protest here: https://t.co/k3MSJZSoOE pic.twitter.com/Jahtz8V0p6ADVERTISEMENT
— MoveOn (@MoveOn) June 29, 2019
“It’s going to take all of us to close the camps,” MoveOn wrote.
The demonstrations are taking place a day after lawmakers including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) traveled to El Paso, Texas to visit a detention centers in the area.
The delegation reported that the immigrants they spoke with were living in cramped cells where they slept on floors, had not had access to medications or been able to bathe in weeks, were in a state of emotional turmoil, and were exhibiting health problems including hair loss.
“We’re talking systemic cruelty [with] a dehumanizing culture that treats them like animals,” Ocasio-Cortez said of what she witnessed in the camps.
“Horrifically, these conditions aren’t an accident,” wrote MoveOn. “They are the byproduct of an intentional strategy by the Trump administration to terrorize immigrant communities and criminalize immigration—from imprisoning children in inhumane conditions to threatening widespread raids to break up families to covering up reports of immigrants dying in U.S. custody and abuses by ICE and CBP agents.”
MoveOn wrote that the three demands of Tuesday’s protests include cutting off all funding for the arrests and deportations of immigrants as well as closing the camps.
“It’s time to fight back against the racist regime that is causing suffering in our name,” tweeted Act.tv, a progressive activism network supporting the demonstrations. “History will remember those who stood against the atrocities.”
Breaking Banner
Former Ambassador to Russia calls Trump’s military parade positively ‘Soviet’
Former Ambassador Michael McFaul witnessed many nationalist events celebrating the former Soviet Union and Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Donald Trump's military parade and display of force to commemorate America's formal declaration of Independence from England is remarkably similar he said.
"This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th," McFaul tweeted Tuesday. His comments were a response to the photos of U.S. tanks being brought into Washington, D.C. by train.
This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th. https://t.co/hsf3mZLnBo
Megan Rapinoe left out of USA’s World Cup semi-final line-up
Megan Rapinoe has been surprisingly left out of the United States' starting line-up by coach Jill Ellis for their women's World Cup semi-final against England in Lyon on Tuesday.
Rapinoe scored both goals in the holders' 2-1 quarter-final win against hosts France, having also netted a brace against Spain in the last 16.
She is the tournament's joint top scorer with five goals. Christen Press starts instead in the USA attack for the match which kicks off at 1900 GMT.
The change is one of two made by Ellis, with the other seeing Lindsey Horan returning in midfield in place of Samantha Mewis.
“It’s time to fight back”: Hundreds of #CloseTheCamps rallies planned across the country amid reports of abuse in detention centers
"History will remember those who stood against the atrocities."
Amid reports of severe abuse and neglect in the immigrant detention centers the Trump administration is running, human rights campaigners are planning hundreds of demonstrations on Tuesday to demand the closing of the prisons and the reunification of all families who have been separated by the government.