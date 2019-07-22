Quantcast
Ivanka Trump visits defense contractor Lockheed Martin to promote apprenticeships

2 mins ago

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter visited defense contractor Lockheed Martin to discuss apprenticeships for minorities.

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump visited the company’s Denver-area facility Monday to discuss its apprenticeship programs and efforts to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) degrees, reported UPI.

The president’s daughter and Lockheed CEO Marilyn Hewson heard from several women who benefitted from Lockheed programs, and Trump pointed out that women who earn STEM degrees were more likely to remain in that industry if they receive on-the-job training during school.

“There’s an opportunity to retrain or teach a new trade or new skill so they continue to provide for their families in a meaningful way,” Trump said.

Trump had originally been scheduled to visit the facility in May, but the trip was postponed.

Hewson serves on the Trump administration’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, and the White House promoted the company’s missile defense system last week on its official Twitter account.

July 22, 2019

