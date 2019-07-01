Ivanka’s ‘sad and pitiful’ attempts to break onto the world stage blasted by former White House Republican
Former White House aide Elise Jordan was shocked by Ivanka Trump’s prominent participation over the weekend at the G-20 summit in Japan.
President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter — who is also a senior White House adviser — and her husband Jared Kushner took part in meetings with other nations, and was seen in a viral video awkwardly trying to insert herself in private conversations with world leaders.
“I absolutely can’t believe it,” said Jordan, who served in George W. Bush’s administration. “Having served around so many incredibly talented diplomats and government officials, that she just gets to waltz up on the stage as if she’s secretary of state without any Senate confirmation process, and has so much unadulterated power at her fingertips.”
“It’s really scary, because she’s not a professional and she’s in completely over her head,” Jordan added, “and you can see that from how other world leaders respond to her. It’s really sad and pitiful that the Trumps believe that nepotism on this great scale is acceptable for a country as great as this nation.”
The US economy likely just entered its longest ever expansion – here’s who benefited in 3 charts
The U.S. economy likely surpassed an important milestone last month: Americans are now experiencing the longest economic expansion in the nation’s history, assuming the data still being collected bears this out.
This is certainly good news and something to celebrate. But, as an economist who focuses on income inequality, I believe it’s important to look deeper into the data to see who really has gained from this record economy.
‘The Long Southern Strategy’: How Southern white women drove the GOP to Donald Trump
“The Long Southern Strategy,” a new book by political scientists Angie Maxwell and Todd Shields, first caught my eye because there's a long history of denialism surrounding the "Southern strategy." People sometimes claim that it’s a liberal myth or that it's ancient history, or that wasn't the real reason for the Southern realignment in American politics. That denialism has only intensified and grown more significant since the election of Donald Trump.
But Maxwell and Shields' book turns out to be more than just well-timed, as its subtitle suggests: “How Chasing White Voters in the South Changed American Politics.” Rather than simply showing that the Southern strategy was a long-term phenomenon, the book shows that it was a continuously reshaped and evolving strategy, that it was multifaceted — involving gender and religion as crucially as race — and that in remaking the Republican Party and the South, it remade American politics as well. "The Long Southern Strategy" explains this reshaping process remaking better than anything else I’ve read, and does so via a compelling multi-disciplinary combination of history, cultural criticism and social science.
