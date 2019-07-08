Quantcast
Jared Kushner’s Middle East peace plan is already a complete failure: Israeli parliamentarian

Published

1 min ago

on

An Israeli lawmaker said Jared Kushner’s proposed peace plan was a complete failure, and he said Palestinians will unite in opposition to the so-called “deal of the century.”

Yousef Jabareen, an Israeli member of parliament who will serve on the Arab-dominated Joint List in September’s elections, said Kushner’s deal does nothing to advance the cause of citizens living in Gaza or the West Bank, reported the Express.

“We believe that any initiative that denies the Palestinians the right for a sovereign independent state alongside Israel should be rejected,” Jabareen told the newspaper. “Unfortunately, what we have been hearing from the Trump administration is talk about the economic aspects of the conflict, but nothing about the politics.”

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser fundamentally misunderstands the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Jabareen said.

“The conflict is not economic – Palestine is not for sale,” he said. “There are historic rights here which must be recognized, and that should be the basis of any initiative. The American initiative lacks this basic component and is a one-sided initiative – there was no cooperation with the Palestinian leadership, just exclusion.”

Kushner has promised the deal would offer “a framework for a brighter, more prosperous future for the Palestinian people,” along with more than 1 million jobs and a steep reduction in the poverty rate, but Jabareen said that simply wasn’t enough.

“Any deal must start from the 1967 borders – no less than that,” he said. “This deal would deny Palestinians their historic rights – that’s why they reject it.”

Kushner’s deal was immediately rejected in a rare show of unity by both Hamas and Fatah, who control Gaza and the West Bank.

Jeffrey Epstein pleads not guilty on all charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

Jeffrey Epstein on Monday reportedly pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Observers at the New York court hearing described Epstein as looking disheveled.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) July 8, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein kept labeled photos of nude underage girls in his Manhattan mansion: Court documents

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

FBI agents found an enormous cache of photos showing nude underage girls at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion, according to court documents.

Investigators executed a search warrant over the weekend at Epstein's Manhattan home, where they allegedly found evidence of child pornography, according to a bail memorandum submitted Monday in federal court.

The document shows that investigators found evidence that matched the recollection of alleged child trafficking victims, and a large number of labeled files containing nude photos.

Trump’s Labor chief Alex Acosta won’t survive the Jeffrey Epstein scandal: CNN analyst

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

On Monday, federal prosecutors unsealed their indictment against multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of trafficking underage girls for sex.

Federal authorities say they seized nude photos of girls from his Manhattan townhouse, the New York Times reported.

Law enforcement found "hundreds perhaps thousands of sexually suggestive photographs of fully or partially nude females, safe containing compact disks with labels," reported CNN's Shimon Prokupecz.

Newly leveled charges against Epstein come on the heels of revelations that top-level officials, primarily Trump's Labor chief Alex Acosta, sold out the victims by offering Epstein a brief jail term and agreeing to seal all the documents, without alerting Epstein's accusers.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

