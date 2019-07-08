Jared Kushner’s Middle East peace plan is already a complete failure: Israeli parliamentarian

An Israeli lawmaker said Jared Kushner’s proposed peace plan was a complete failure, and he said Palestinians will unite in opposition to the so-called “deal of the century.”

Yousef Jabareen, an Israeli member of parliament who will serve on the Arab-dominated Joint List in September’s elections, said Kushner’s deal does nothing to advance the cause of citizens living in Gaza or the West Bank, reported the Express.

“We believe that any initiative that denies the Palestinians the right for a sovereign independent state alongside Israel should be rejected,” Jabareen told the newspaper. “Unfortunately, what we have been hearing from the Trump administration is talk about the economic aspects of the conflict, but nothing about the politics.”

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser fundamentally misunderstands the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Jabareen said.

“The conflict is not economic – Palestine is not for sale,” he said. “There are historic rights here which must be recognized, and that should be the basis of any initiative. The American initiative lacks this basic component and is a one-sided initiative – there was no cooperation with the Palestinian leadership, just exclusion.”

Kushner has promised the deal would offer “a framework for a brighter, more prosperous future for the Palestinian people,” along with more than 1 million jobs and a steep reduction in the poverty rate, but Jabareen said that simply wasn’t enough.

“Any deal must start from the 1967 borders – no less than that,” he said. “This deal would deny Palestinians their historic rights – that’s why they reject it.”

Kushner’s deal was immediately rejected in a rare show of unity by both Hamas and Fatah, who control Gaza and the West Bank.