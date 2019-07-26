Quantcast
Connect with us

Jeffrey Epstein accused of posing as a Victoria’s Secret talent scout in order to grope models

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a New York Times report, a California model has accused currently incarcerated millionaire Jeffrey Epstein of pretending to be a talent scout for fashion retailer Victoria’s Secret in order to grope her in a hotel room.

Epstein is currently in a New York City jail on charges of sex trafficking, and recently claimed he was assaulted leading him to be put under on suicide watch as he awaits his trial.

In an interview with the Times, Alicia Arden claimed that the attack happened in 1997 when she was 27.

“His weapons were his hands,” she said of the multi-millionaire who was a close adviser to the company’s chief executive, Leslie H. Wexner.

According to Arden, said that she was introduced to a man who identified himself as a talent scout for Victoria’s Secret, who promptly invited her to his Santa Monica hotel room to audition for a spot the company’s catalog. She recalled that the man — who she identified as Epstein — “grabbed her, tried to undress her and said he wanted to ‘manhandle’ her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report notes that two executives were notified that Epstein was posing as a scout for the lingerie and clothing brand when speaking to young women and promptly alerted CEO Wexner who reportedly told Epstein to stop — but maintained his financial relationship with now-accused sex trafficker for years after.

Asked about the incident, a spokesperson for L Brands, home to both Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, stated: “While Mr. Epstein served as Mr. Wexner’s personal money manager for a period that ended nearly 12 years ago, we do not believe he was ever employed by nor served as an authorized representative of the company.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Drunk white man pulls gun on black neighbor and spews racist abuse: police

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

A white man from Louisiana was arrested this week after police say he drunkenly pulled a gun on his black neighbor and called him the N-word.

The Monroe News Star reports that police were called this week to respond to a disturbance in West Monroe, Louisiana that involved a 60-year-old man named Thomas Paulk, who had driven onto his neighbor's driveway and had started taking photos of his property.

When his neighbor approached him, Paulk pulled out a gun and called the neighbor a "no-good piece of sh*t n*gger," police say.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP candidate arrested over insane mass shooting threat – one day after actually shooting someone

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

A failed Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate was charged with making a mass shooting threat a day after he was arrested in connection with a shooting at his home.

Christopher Jonathan Barnett was jailed again Thursday evening and remains held without bond after allegedly threatening a University of Tulsa administrator and the school's football fans leaving a game at halftime, reported the Tulsa World.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump may not need Russia’s help in 2020 — because the Saudis appear willing to pick up the slack

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has signaled a willingness to accept foreign help in the 2020 presidential election -- but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be getting help from Russia.

The Washington Post reports that multiple Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Israel and Saudi Arabia, have been ramping up influence campaigns in the hopes of changing the American political landscape in the 2020 election.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image