Jeffrey Epstein suspiciously shipped ‘carpet and tile extractor’ to his NYC mansion as feds were closing in: report

Maritime records show two suspicious shipments from Jeff Epstein’s so-called “Pedophile Island” to his homes in the United States at two critical times in the investigations into his alleged sex trafficking of girls.

“Jeffrey Epstein shipped a shredder from the U.S. Virgin Islands to his Palm Beach home in July 2008, shortly after reaching a non-prosecution agreement with then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, maritime records show,” The Intercept reported Tuesday. “Then, in March of this year, shortly after a Florida federal judge invalidated that agreement, Epstein shipped a tile and carpet extractor from the Virgin Islands to his Manhattan townhouse, the records show.”

“On July 7, 2008, federal prosecutors told Epstein’s attorneys via email that they intended to notify the 32 victims about the agreement,” the publication noted. “A week later, on July 15, Epstein received a shipment at his Palm Beach home from the port in the U.S. Virgin Islands closest to his home there, according to maritime shipping records compiled by ImportGenius and provided to The Intercept. The shipment was a 53-pound shredder.”

A decade later, Epstein’s legal troubles were back in the news after investigative reporting by the Miami Herald.

“On March 11, 2019, Epstein got a new shipment from the port in the U.S. Virgin Islands. This time, it was sent to his New York townhouse, and it’s listed in maritime records as a tile and carpet extractor that weighed 191 pounds,” The Intercept revealed.

