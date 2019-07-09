Quantcast
Jeffrey Epstein suspiciously shipped ‘carpet and tile extractor’ to his NYC mansion as feds were closing in: report

33 mins ago

Maritime records show two suspicious shipments from Jeff Epstein’s so-called “Pedophile Island” to his homes in the United States at two critical times in the investigations into his alleged sex trafficking of girls.

“Jeffrey Epstein shipped a shredder from the U.S. Virgin Islands to his Palm Beach home in July 2008, shortly after reaching a non-prosecution agreement with then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, maritime records show,” The Intercept reported Tuesday. “Then, in March of this year, shortly after a Florida federal judge invalidated that agreement, Epstein shipped a tile and carpet extractor from the Virgin Islands to his Manhattan townhouse, the records show.”

“On July 7, 2008, federal prosecutors told Epstein’s attorneys via email that they intended to notify the 32 victims about the agreement,” the publication noted. “A week later, on July 15, Epstein received a shipment at his Palm Beach home from the port in the U.S. Virgin Islands closest to his home there, according to maritime shipping records compiled by ImportGenius and provided to The Intercept. The shipment was a 53-pound shredder.”

A decade later, Epstein’s legal troubles were back in the news after investigative reporting by the Miami Herald.

“On March 11, 2019, Epstein got a new shipment from the port in the U.S. Virgin Islands. This time, it was sent to his New York townhouse, and it’s listed in maritime records as a tile and carpet extractor that weighed 191 pounds,” The Intercept revealed.

Read the full report.


Ocasio-Cortez drops major ‘told you so’ on Speaker Pelosi after Trump opened three new concentration camps

4 mins ago

July 9, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday night for getting punked by President Donald Trump.

In an interview published Saturday, Pelosi belittled the group of progressive first-term members of Congress known as "The Squad." The group includes Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Om response, Open Markets Institute fellow Matt Stoller explained how he saw the situation as a former congressional staffer.

WATCH: Maddow reveals ‘scoop’ of sex assault of a child — reported in Trump’s detention camp in Yuma

2 hours ago

July 9, 2019

MSNBC revealed a blockbuster new story on Monday's "The Rachel Maddow Show" that resulted from a tip the host received.

Maddow's team worked with NBC News reporters Jacob Soboroff and Julia Ainsley for the bombshell report on one of the administration's concentration camps in Yuma, Arizona.

The report details the collective punishment of the detainees after they protested the conditions.

But even more shocking is a reported sexual assault.

"This one, I’ll tell you in advance, this one is disturbing. It concerns a 15-year-old girl," Maddow reported.

The host read directly from the Significant Activity Report.

