John Bolton brutally mocked for angry denial of Trump’s ‘nuclear freeze’ agreement: ‘Ivanka replaced you’

National security adviser John Bolton furiously denied a report that President Donald Trump would accept North Korea as a nuclear power — and was brutally mocked as insignificant.

Bolton was dispatched to Mongolia when Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, along with Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson, and the New York Times reported the president was considering a plan that amounts to a nuclear freeze.

The newspaper reported that Trump administration officials hoped the plan, which falls short of the president’s promise to solve the North Korea nuclear problem, was seen as a foundation for a new round of negotiations.

But Bolton tweeted Monday morning, hours after the report was published, that his team was not aware of those efforts.

“I read this NYT story with curiosity,” Bolton tweeted. “Neither the NSC staff nor I have discussed or heard of any desire to ‘settle for a nuclear freeze by NK.’ This was a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President. There should be consequences.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I read this NYT story with curiosity. Neither the NSC staff nor I have discussed or heard of any desire to “settle for a nuclear freeze by NK.” This was a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President. There should be consequences. https://t.co/TTRPQkksza — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) July 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Twitter users ridiculed the national security adviser’s apparent cluelessness about White House activities.

You should check with @IvankaTrump she seems to have replaced you. — Chief's Wife (@sharondigi) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

While you were keeping Mongolia in line, The Trumps changed NK policy. Read the memo. Ha! There is no memo. — GPaul (@GimmeYourTired) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

LOL! Well, that's what happens when YOU get sent to Mongolia and Tucker Carlson replaces you at the G20, including the sub-human Trump's meeting with his buddy Kim Jong-un. Are you having fun yet? — Mona Ellison (@wokerobin) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Dude lol you weren’t even there.

But maybe Tucker Carlson & Ivanka will fill you in on the details if you say pretty please. — 🏳️‍🌈kevin🏳️‍🌈 (@KevINthe406) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Buddy, you guys are gonna be lucky to even get kissed after getting effed like this. Kim does what he wants, and the puppet in the White House claps and smiles. — Ineffable Jeff (@jeffcieslak) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

You need to talk to your new bosses Ivanka and Tucker! — Debbie (@Debbie56111656) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Weren't you banished to Mongolia? — Rose Toth-Cates (@WildScreaminBit) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

You and the NSC staff may as well be furniture for all the input you have. Tucker Carlson,Ivanka and Jared are the NSC these days. — Sideline_Observer (@Chris79699884) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

So you were replaced by Javanka while you were in Mongolia. Feeling left out? You should. — BlessYourHeart (@LuckyGiGi5) July 1, 2019

Bolton wants to be in the room where it happens. Yet he has been pushed aside by reality TV show host and failed retailer Ivanka Trump. — Jimmy Madison (@Federalist_10) July 1, 2019

How do you say “irrelevant” in Mongolian? — Dick Holden (@telecam1) July 1, 2019

Dear Special Envoy to Mongolia,

Are you threatening your boss here?

Just wondering. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 1, 2019

What if the leak is trump? What should the consequences be? — District Flamingo (@ccuspis) July 1, 2019

My dude, you weren't even there. — BAJ (@ztikroh) July 1, 2019

What are the consequences? Sending NYT journalists to Iran before you start bombing them? Btw, there's a good chance you didn't know anything about this because you are just Ivanka's assistant. — Nicole Ennis (@FindNichole) July 1, 2019

Sure? For 2+ years the right hand has not known what the left is doing in military & foreign affairs with multiple instances of tweet contradicting policy statement & vice versa.

He might unilaterally settle for almost anything. — Nancy N Ogg (@Ohdarkthirty1) July 1, 2019