Kellyanne Conway lobs sexist insults to mock Pelosi’s feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway used sexist metaphors to belittle a policy dispute between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and four freshmen Democrats.

Conway appeared Tuesday on Fox News, where she she mocked the “huge catfight” over border aid spending between Pelosi and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), reported Politico.

“Those four female Democrats that Nancy Pelosi is brushing back, I think they are all freshman members,” Conway said. “A major ‘meow moment’ — brushing back in a huge catfight, really ridiculing them — and they voted against the Democratic aid package.”

The House last week passed a $4.6 billion supplemental border spending package that had already passed the Republican-dominated Senate, but House Democrats had already approved a much tougher package that included measures meant to protect migrant children.

Pelosi criticized Ocasio-Cortez and the three other first-year lawmakers for speaking out against the Senate-backed measure, saying their power existed in “their Twitter world,” and not in Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez hit back, saying public sentiment backed their position, and Tlaib called Pelosi’s criticism “disappointing.”