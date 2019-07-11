Landlord insists ‘best friends I got is colored’ after tenant claims she got evicted for inviting over black friends
Allen and Patricia McCoy are being sued by a former tenant who alleges that she was evicted because she was friends with Black people.
According to an ACLU lawsuit, Victoria Sutton said that McCoy called her a “n***er lover” after a black co-worker and their family left her home last year, WSBTV reported.
Sutton explained that she invited the colleague and family over for a playdate and hugged the co-worker goodbye. She said that McCoy said she should be ashamed of herself and was calling Child Protective Services for having the “n***er lover” on his property.
Sutton said she called Patricia McCoy that evening after Allen threatened eviction. According to the lawsuit, McCoy said that Sutton should think about the consequences before she “brought that n***er around.”
“I don’t put up with n***ers in my (house) and I don’t want them in my property,” the lawsuit cites a recording of the conversation with Patricia McCoy.
The local news station caught up with the McCoy to ask them if there was any truth to the matter. Allen McCoy explained that it was impossible because “some of the best friends I got is colored.”
McCoy went on to claim that Sutton had damaged the property. According to the interview transcript, McCoy then called his wife out to answer questions.
“(Grunts) Let me get the ole lady out. And tell ya ‘bout..,” the transcript said.
“Some of my best friends are Black,” she agreed.
Sutton said that she was put in a bind having to rush to find housing and a school that could work with her special needs child.
Footage of the property shows the couple flies a Confederate flag in their front yard.
Watch the interview with Allen McCoy below:
China fails to buy agricultural goods as promised: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused China of backsliding on promises to increase purchases of American farm exports.
The president's latest salvo on Twitter comes the same week that US and Chinese trade officials had their first contact in months in an effort to revive negotiations that nearly collapsed in May.
Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met last month on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan, agreeing to cease further hostilities while the talks resumed.
"Mexico is doing great at the Border, but China is letting us down in that they have not been buying the agricultural products from our great Farmers that they said they would," Trump said Thursday on Twitter.
Meghan McCain flops after getting called out for taking shots at Nancy Pelosi
Joy Behar challenged co-host Meghan McCain to explain why she doesn't like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and she folded.
"The View" panelists were discussing Pelosi's public feud with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and three other first-year Democrats, and they all agreed the four freshman lawmakers should show respect for the House speaker.
"Lest we forget it's Pelosi who delivered midterms," McCain said. "It was her leadership -- which I once questioned on this show, I no longer do. I would like to say she is 79 years old and she could be with her grandkids and her family."
Landlord insists ‘best friends I got is colored’ after tenant claims she got evicted for inviting over black friends
Allen and Patricia McCoy are being sued by a former tenant who alleges that she was evicted because she was friends with Black people.
According to an ACLU lawsuit, Victoria Sutton said that McCoy called her a "n***er lover" after a black co-worker and their family left her home last year, WSBTV reported.
Sutton explained that she invited the colleague and family over for a playdate and hugged the co-worker goodbye. She said that McCoy said she should be ashamed of herself and was calling Child Protective Services for having the "n***er lover" on his property.