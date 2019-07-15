Lara Trump says the president is the real victim: He ‘gave up his entire life’ to be president

Campaign advisor Lara Trump defended her father-in-law saying that he’s the real victim in this exchange between four Congresswomen of color. Then she repeated that these women can “leave” the country.

Trump began the fight Sunday when he told four Congresswomen that if they didn’t like what was happening in the United States Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” The women are all citizens and all but one was born in the United States.

“The reality is everything he says, of course, was taken and misconstrued,” she said, alleging Trump’s statements were taken out of context. You can read them below:

She then attacked Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera for taking Trump out of context.

“So you can misconstrue things, you can read things the way you want and even he said today I was very clear in my tweet, and that is honestly — you can read and we want and if you like the present you can read it runway and if you dislike and you will project it,” she continued.

She then went on a diatribe about a college professor liking terrorism because his shoulders “went up” when he talked about Al Queda.

She then called Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) offensive for her attacks on the president.

“I think most Americans would be pretty offended by that,” she said. “Especially after what this country has dealt with when it comes to Al Qaeda and the fact that we have lost many soldiers fighting against them to try and protect not only our country, but countries around the world, and I get why the president is upset.”

The United States is currently fighting a more extreme version of Al Queda with ISIS. Al Queda doesn’t have much of a presence in Afghanistan, Politico explained last year.

