‘Google Central Park Five’: Internet unleashes on Geraldo for only now noticing Trump’s racism

Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera tweeted his own commentary President Donald Trump’s attack on four Congresswomen of color in a racist tirade Sunday. While it may have been a soft jab at the president, it’s certainly more than elected Republicans are willing to say.

“Sad to watch my friend @realDonaldTrump take low road regarding @AOC of the Bronx, @RashidaTlaib of Detroit @AyannaPressley of Boston & @Ilhan of Somalia & Minneapolis. Let’s stick to issues & steer clear of language that’s xenophobic even racist. @POTUS you’re better than that,” Rivera tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was then ripped to shreds. You can see the best of the comments below:

But Trump is not “better than that,” Geraldo. This is who he’s always been. Did you sleep through Birtherism and what he said about Judge Curiel? https://t.co/BuTQBJkyT9 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

If Geraldo is urging you to take the high road you are doing something very wrong https://t.co/xb71oJyvYm — Mark Follman (@markfollman) July 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

The entire @GOP is silent on Trump's racist tirade. The best we're gonna get is Geraldo. https://t.co/DiXbODOOWl — Max Burns (@themaxburns) July 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

FUN FACT: Inside Geraldo's head where most people have brains there is, in fact, another mustache. https://t.co/yG6TVitw2R — Charles Evans (@banditref) July 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Google “Central Park Five” — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

No, Geraldo, he’s *NOT* better than this. You’re a fucking idiot, just like your “friend.” https://t.co/AShIDCa1LL — Susan Neel (@rieslingirl) July 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Because Geraldo is an opportunistic sleaze. — Chas K. (@Cult_of_the_sun) July 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

When Geraldo says Trump is "better than this" he doesn't mean Trump has a nonracist side he just means Trump isn't using the media approved coded racist language they all use for plausible deniability at dinner parties. — Jess 🍞🌹 (@MercurialMiss) July 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

No, Geraldo, he's not "better than that". Where have you been for all these years? https://t.co/UFDPmv8L5A — Quilleran (@quilleran) July 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

You may be in trouble when Geraldo comes off as high minded… https://t.co/pJA9gZ81Bf — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 14, 2019

Language that's xenophobic and racist is how he got elected, Geraldo. It's his bread and butter…and hamberders and covfefe. https://t.co/N4BttKt6k0 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 14, 2019

Trump: I wonder how low I have to go to lose Geraldo Rivera. Geraldo: pretty low. Trump: … Geraldo: lower. Trump: … Geraldo: still lower. Trump: Go back to where they came from. Geraldo: okay I’m out. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 14, 2019