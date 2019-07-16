Legendary civil rights icon John Lewis unloads on Trump from the House floor: ‘I know racism when I see it’

Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) took to the floor of the House of Representatives to condemn racist statements by President Donald Trump.

As chair of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Lewis was one of the “Big Six” civil rights leaders who organized the 1963 March on Washington during with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous “I have a dream” speech.

“I rise with a sense of righteous indignation to support this resolution,” Lewis began.

“I know racism when I see it. I know racism when I feel it,” he explained. “And at the highest level of government, there’s no room for racism.”

“It sows the seeds of violence and destroys the hopes and dreams of people,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The world is watching. They are shocked and dismayed because it seems we have lost our way as a nation, as a proud and great people,” Lewis argued.

“Some of us have been victims of the stain, the pain, and hurt of racism. In the 1950’s and during 1960’s, segregationists told us to go back when we protested for our rights. They told ministers, priests, rabbis, and nuns to go back. They told the innocent little children seeking just an equal education, to go back,” he recalled.

“As a nation and as a people we need to go forward and not backward. With this vote, we stand with our sisters, three were born in America and one came here looking for a better life. With this vote, we meet our moral obligation to condition Democrat hate, racism, and bigotry in every form,” Lewis concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

His speech was greeted with applause.

Watch: