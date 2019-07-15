Lindsey Graham backs up Trump after his racist attacks on Dem women: ‘They hate our own country!’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday backed up President Donald Trump after he launched racist attacks against four Democratic lawmakers, although he did say the president should “aim higher” than telling them to “go back to the crime-infested places from which they came.”
During a Fox News interview, Graham was asked what he thought of Trump’s attacks on Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), whom Trump told to “go back” to their native countries despite the fact that all four women are American citizens — and that three of them were born in the United States.
Graham replied that he wouldn’t have centered his attacks on the lawmakers on their ethnicity — and then proceeded to smear them all as anti-Semites who hate the United States.
“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists,” he said. “They hate Israel, they hate our own country, they’re calling the guards along our border concentration camp guards… they’re anti-Semitic, they’re anti-America.”
Graham did say that the four congresswomen are “American citizens that are duly elected” to serve in Congress and that the president should instead focus on their policies rather than their backgrounds.
Watch the video below.
Trump bellows about ‘fake polls’ after he falls behind Democrats in survey after survey
A new NBC poll released on Sunday is the latest to suggest danger for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, suggesting that he would trail in a hypothetical matchup with several of the top Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
None of this sat well with the President, who, on Monday morning, accused major news outlets of conspiring to create fake "suppression polls" discouraging his supporters from turning out:
Michael Flynn turned combative after Mueller report release — and now his plea deal may implode: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has grown increasingly uncooperative and hostile in his dealings with federal investigators and maybe putting a plea deal he agreed to in jeopardy.
The report states that Flynn's truculent attitude toward his prosecution over ramped up right after the Mueller report was released.
"Flynn cut a deal with the special counsel’s office in December 2017 on charges that he lied to the FBI about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador to the U.S," the Beast reports. "To date, he remains the most senior member of the Trump orbit to have flipped on his former boss. In a sentencing memo, prosecutors praised Flynn’s cooperation with the government as 'particularly valuable' both because of his seniority in the Trump campaign and because his early decision to cooperate likely influenced other witnesses in the case to do the same."
Epstein mansion raid uncovers a mysterious foreign passport that lists his residence as Saudi Arabia
Jeffrey Epstein had a phony passport locked in a safe that was found during a raid on his Manhattan home, according to prosecutors.
The 66-year-old financier appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing, where prosecutors told the judge about an expired passport issued by a foreign government in the 1980s with a photo that appeared to be Epstein but under another name.
SDNY says they learned today that Epstein had in a locked safe a foreign passport issued in the 1980s, expired, with a photo that appears to be Epstein and a name that is not his. It also gives his place of residence as Saudi Arabia.