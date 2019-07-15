Quantcast
Republicans are 'cringing' at Trump's latest racist attacks — but are too scared to say anything: report

1 min ago

A new report from Axios claims that several Republicans are privately sickened by President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen — but they still won’t criticize him publicly.

One source described as a “Trump ally” tells Axios that “Republicans with a conscience are cringing” at Trump’s strategy of telling Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to “go back to the crime-infested places from which they came,” despite the fact that all four congresswomen are American citizens.

However, the source also said that the president believes his racist attacks on the women are a winning political strategy that will help him win reelection in 2020.

“He believes the more he puts ‘The Squad’ front and center, the better his re-election chances get,” the source said.

The source said that GOP lawmakers feared that they would potentially face primary challenges if they called out the president for being a racist.

“If anything, history has said that this stuff does go away and that it’s not worth the potentially catastrophic political cost of weighing in against him,” the source claimed.

A former White House official, meanwhile, admitted to Axios that Trump’s strategy is “insane” and doubted it would be effective at helping him win next year.

