Macron showcases Europe military prowess at Paris parade

Published

1 min ago

on

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday sought to showcase European military cooperation in the annual Bastille Day parade at a time of growing tensions between Europe the United States.

Key EU leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, joined Macron to watch the parade down the Champs-Elysees that marks the July 14, 1789 storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris in the French Revolution.

Over 4,000 members of the armed forces, including regiments from other European armies, marched down the famed cobbles of the avenue in a tradition that dates back to the aftermath of World War I.

Army dogs festooned with medals, members of France’s celebrated Foreign Legion and mounted cavalry in glittering uniforms brandishing ceremonial sabres all paraded in front of the high-ranking guests.

Meanwhile, French inventor and entrepreneur Franky Zapata showed off his futuristic flyboard, soaring above the Champs Elysees and the assembled leaders.

Standing in an open-top command car alongside France’s chief of staff General Francois Lecointre, Macron inspected the waiting forces and waved to the crowds.

But in a reminder of the domestic troubles the president has faced in the last months, he met jeers and whistles from supporters of the “yellow vest” movement who have staged weekly protests against the government.

Two prominent members of the movement Jerome Rodrigues and Maxime Nicolle, were both detained by the police, sources told AFP.

– ‘Europe never so important’ –

Closer European defence cooperation has been one of Macron’s key foreign policy aims and the president shows no sign of wavering despite growing political turbulence in Germany and Britain’s looming exit from the European Union.

At the 2017 parade, Macron’s guest of honour was the freshly-inaugurated US President Donald Trump as the young French leader sought to take the initiative in forming a bond with his counterpart.

But since then ties between Trump and Macron have soured over the US pullout from the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal, as well as France’s new law for a tax on digital giants, mostly US companies.

Macron, who pushed the idea of the European Intervention Initiative (E2I) to undertake missions outside of existing structures like NATO, says European defence cooperation is crucial.

“Never, since the end of World War II has Europe been so important,” Macron said in a statement to mark July 14.

He said the aim of the E2I was to “act together and reinforce our capacity to act together,” adding: “Our security and our defence pass through Europe.”

Forces from all nine countries taking part alongside France in the E2I — including Britain and Germany — were represented at the parade.

In a sign of France’s ambition to be a leading modern military power under Macron, the president Saturday announced the creation of a national space force command that will eventually be part of the air force.

Highlighting France’s continued commitment to NATO, the alliance’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg was also present at the parade.

– Eyes on Merkel –

A German A400M transport plane and a Spanish C130 took part in fly-bys, as well as two British Chinook helicopters.

The Chinooks are a major symbol of British-French defence cooperation even as Brexit looms, with Britain deploying three of the aircraft and 100 personnel for France’s operation in the African Sahel region.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May had been expected to attend but Britain was instead represented by senior cabinet minister David Lidington, the Elysee said.

Also present were members of the 5,000-strong Franco-German Brigade (BFA), which was created in 1989 as a symbol of postwar unity between France and Germany, and celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Merkel, who is battling to keep her grand coalition together at home, was again under close scrutiny after she suffered three episodes of shaking at official events in recent weeks.

Some 4,300 members of the armed forces, 196 vehicles, 237 horses, 69 planes and 39 helicopters were mobilised for the event in the heart of the French capital.


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tropical Storm Barry pelts Louisiana, millions brace for flooding

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 14, 2019

By

Authorities warned of heavy rain and possible tornadoes throughout Sunday as major storm Barry buffeted Louisiana, though there were few indications of widespread flooding.

After briefly becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, Barry was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall -- but it nevertheless packed a serious punch as it moved inland.

All flights in and out of the airport in the state's biggest city New Orleans were cancelled, thousands evacuated their homes, tens of thousands lost power and first responders were poised for action.

Fears that the levee system in New Orleans could be compromised eased after the Army Corps of Engineers voiced confidence that it would hold, but Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents not to be complacent.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill de Blasio has a ‘Waterloo’ moment as blackout hits New York City — while he’s campaigning in Iowa

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was ripped online on Saturday for being out of town campaigning while Manhattan was plunged into darkness by a power outage.

The mayor took a break from campaigning in Waterloo, Iowa to speak to New Yorkers via television cameras.

Twitter was quick to pounce, with many highly criticizing de Blasio for his presidential bid which has failed to get traction with voters.

Here is some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/MollyJongFast/status/1150209399048347648

pic.twitter.com/rmlCidP3in

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism’: New British cable says Iran deal was killed for ‘personality reasons’

Published

11 hours ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

Sir Kim Darroch sent a blunt secret cable to London warning the President Donald Trump was going to leave the Iran nuclear deal for "personality reasons" involving his hatred for his predecessor, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was negotiated by President Barack Obama.

The newly disclosed cable came one week after the British newspaper published details from a series of cables in with Sir Kim referred to Trump as "inept" and "incompetent." Sir Kim subsequently resigned as Ambassador to the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

