Marianne Williamson is furious at Don Lemon for asking a question about reparations

With a panel of all-white Democratic candidates Tuesday, co-moderator Don Lemon continued a conversation about race by asking about whether reparations should be the way that the United States makes amends for slavery. But Marianne Williamson was not happy about the question, TMZ revealed in an interview.

“It is time for us to simply realize that this country will not heal — all that a country is a collection of people — people heal when there’s deep truth-telling,” Williamson said during the debate. “We need to recognize when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with. That great injustice has had to do with the fact that there was 250 years of slavery followed by another hundred years of domestic terrorism.”

But in an interview, Williamson asked “how diminishing can you be,” to Lemon. “A lot of people have serious conversations about what is going on in this country. Not just a bunch of TV pundits and it’s so diminishing, ‘what makes you qualified to do math?'”

“You know, there’s this political class, it’s like a Wizard of Oz kind of thing, only ‘they’ — you know, there’s something going on behind the curtain.

