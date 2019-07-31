Marianne Williamson is furious at Don Lemon for asking a question about reparations
With a panel of all-white Democratic candidates Tuesday, co-moderator Don Lemon continued a conversation about race by asking about whether reparations should be the way that the United States makes amends for slavery. But Marianne Williamson was not happy about the question, TMZ revealed in an interview.
“It is time for us to simply realize that this country will not heal — all that a country is a collection of people — people heal when there’s deep truth-telling,” Williamson said during the debate. “We need to recognize when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with. That great injustice has had to do with the fact that there was 250 years of slavery followed by another hundred years of domestic terrorism.”
But in an interview, Williamson asked “how diminishing can you be,” to Lemon. “A lot of people have serious conversations about what is going on in this country. Not just a bunch of TV pundits and it’s so diminishing, ‘what makes you qualified to do math?'”
“You know, there’s this political class, it’s like a Wizard of Oz kind of thing, only ‘they’ — you know, there’s something going on behind the curtain.
Watch the full interview below:
Feds grant company $4 million to house 72 migrants kids despite revoked license and ‘imminent danger’ finding
The federal government has awarded nearly $4 million to house migrant children in a facility that had its license revoked by the state of North Carolina.
A report published by WRAL on Wednesday found that 72 migrant children are expected to be held in a Robeson County facility operated by New Horizon Group Home LLC.
The facility previously was shut down by the state 45 days after opening for posing “an imminent danger to the health, safety and welfare” of the boys who were housed there.
Stunning report exposes Jeffrey Epstein’s twisted fantasies about seeding humanity with his DNA and freezing his penis
The New York Times on Wednesday published an article detailing Jeffrey Epstein's desire to "seed the human race with his DNA."
Epstein, a wealthy financier and alleged child molester, had discussed his plan with scientists and people associated with the transhumanism movement.
"On multiple occasions starting in the early 2000s, Mr. Epstein told scientists and businessmen about his ambitions to use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies," sources told The New York Times. His dream "was to have 20 women at a time impregnated."
Broadway icon Harold Prince dead at 91
Broadway director and producer Harold Prince -- who brought some of the most successful musicals ever to the stage including "The Phantom of the Opera" and won a record 21 Tony awards -- died Wednesday after a short illness. He was 91.
Tributes poured in for Prince, whose glittering career lasted more than 60 years and featured several hit collaborations with fellow musical theater royalty Stephen Sondheim ("Company" and "Sweeney Todd") and Andrew Lloyd Webber ("Phantom" and "Evita").
Lloyd Webber described him as "the prince of musicals."
"This wonderful man taught me so much and his mastery of musical theater was without equal," the British composer wrote on Twitter.