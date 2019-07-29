Maryland’s GOP governor denounces Trump for his ‘outrageous’ attack against Rep. Elijah Cummings

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump tweeted a racist tirade against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), trashing the city of Baltimore as a “rodent infested mess.”

He also called Cummings, an icon of the civil rights era, a racist. On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) denounced Trump’s comments.

“We have got to get the people in Washington to stop the angry, divisive politics and stop the tweeting and get focused on how do we solve the problems not just of Baltimore but all of our urban areas,” he said during a press conference, WJZ reported. “You know, this kind of stuff is just not helpful. We have real problems that need to be addressed, there’s no question about that.”