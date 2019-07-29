Maryland’s GOP governor denounces Trump for his ‘outrageous’ attack against Rep. Elijah Cummings
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump tweeted a racist tirade against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), trashing the city of Baltimore as a “rodent infested mess.”
He also called Cummings, an icon of the civil rights era, a racist. On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) denounced Trump’s comments.
“We have got to get the people in Washington to stop the angry, divisive politics and stop the tweeting and get focused on how do we solve the problems not just of Baltimore but all of our urban areas,” he said during a press conference, WJZ reported. “You know, this kind of stuff is just not helpful. We have real problems that need to be addressed, there’s no question about that.”
Rush Limbaugh defends Trump on Fox & Friends: ‘The president is not a racist’
Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh joined the cast of "Fox & Friends" to defend President Donald Trump after the commander-in-chief fired off a flurry of racist tweets over the weekend.
"And guess who's running these places? It's not just Baltimore. Go to any place. You know, there are certain things you're not supposed to say," Limbaugh told the Fox News co-hosts. "You're not supposed to criticize anything that Democrats run. You're not supposed to criticize anything where minorities are involved, because that's automatically labelled 'racist.'"
"But I want to tell you right up front: The president is not a racist. He didn't say anything racist," Limbaugh continued. "He didn't call anybody — well, he called (Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.) a racist after Cummings reacted."
Funeral held for Italian officer allegedly stabbed by US teenagers
Hundreds of people gathered Monday for the funeral of an Italian police officer stabbed to death in an alleged confrontation with two American teenagers that has sent shockwaves through the country.
Grieving family, colleagues and friends filled a church in Somma Vesuviana, the hometown of officer Mario Rega Cerciello, 35, who suffered multiple knife wounds on Friday in an attack that the suspects claim was in response to a drug deal gone wrong.
Two Americans, Gabriel Natale Hjorth, 18, and Finnegan Elder, 19, have been charged with aggravated homicide and attempted extortion following the killing in Rome's upmarket Prati neighbourhood.
Florida pastor arrested on 500 counts of child pornography
A Florida minister has been charged with 500 counts of child pornography, reports CBS News.
According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials, Charles Andrews, 66, had the pornographic material on his personal computer.
He was also accused of failing to register as a sex offender after a 2006 incident, when he was accused of sexual abuse. His bond is set at more than $5 million.
