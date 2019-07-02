‘Maybe I’m worried about the wrong dude’: Nicolle Wallace wonders if Tucker Carlson may be crazier than Trump
The panel on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” struggled to maintain composure on Tuesday after former RNC chair Michael Steele couldn’t help but giggling at an interview of President Donald Trump by Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.
“For his part, the president is channeling some political jitters in a bizarre sit down with Tucker Carlson and in a particularly unhinged set of tweets this morning,” host Nicolle Wallace noted.
The host played a clip from the bizarre interview.
“You come to where we are now, Osaka, or Tokyo and the cities are clean, there’s no graffiti, no one going to the bathroom on the streets,” Carlson said to the president. “Very different than our cities.”
“New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles have a major problem with filth,” he continued.
“It’s very sad,” Trump interjected.
“Why is that?” Carlson asked.
“It’s a phenomenon that started two years ago,” Trump claimed.
“It’s disgraceful. I’m going to maybe — and I’m looking at it very seriously — we’re doing some other things, as you’ve probably noticed, like some of the very important things we’re doing now,” he said.
As she introduced her guests, she noted Steele chortling at the clip of Trump and Carlson, giving the entire studio a case of the giggles.
Wallace noted Carlson, “said no one was peeing on the streets — maybe something is wrong with Tucker Carlson.”
“Maybe I’m worried about the wrong dude,” Wallace said.
“The reality is Donald Trump has always just been a fellow retiree who watches Fox News,” MSNBC anchor Joy Reid suggested. “He’s not so much president — he golfs and shouts at the TV.”
Watch:
‘Embarrassing for our country’: National security lawyer tears into Ivanka Trump’s ‘playacting at government’
Ivanka Trump, long a target of criticism for those who see her as the poster child for nepotism and privilege, drew increased scrutiny after accompanying the president over the weekend on his trip to the G20 in Japan and a stop in South Korea. CNN described her as acting as an “unofficial Secretary of State.”
Carrie Cordero, a national security lawyer, blasted the performance Tuesday in an op-ed for the Washington Post. Even by the low standards of President Donald Trump’s administration, in which open corruption and nepotism are commonplace, the first daughter’s role on the trip “broke new ground,” she said.
Reconsider Saudi G20 after Khashoggi killing, UN expert says
World powers should reconsider holding the next Group of 20 summit in Saudi Arabia without accountability over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a UN expert who probed his death said Tuesday.
Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, in a report last month found "credible evidence" that linked Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the killing of Khashoggi, a dissident writer who published in The Washington Post.On a visit to Washington, Callamard -- who presented her report to the United Nations but does not speak for it -- said that the next Group of 20 summit, scheduled for November 2020 in Riyadh, offered a chance to pressure Saudi Arabia.
"Political accountability for Mr. Khashoggi will mean that it doesn't happen or it's moved elsewhere, or something is being done to ensure that the political system in the US and in other countries does not become complicit of that international crime," Callamard said at the Brookings Institution.
Iran trying to ‘blackmail’ world by violating nuclear deal: Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Iran of breaching the nuclear deal in order to "blackmail" the international community into relieving economic pressure on the Islamic republic.
"This week Iran openly violated the nuclear deal by increasing the stockpile of enriched uranium (to beyond that) allowed under the deal," Netanyahu said at an early reception in Jerusalem marking the United States' July 4 independence day.
Iran said Monday it had exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves set under a 2015 nuclear deal that has edged towards collapse.