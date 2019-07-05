Quantcast
Meeting Trump at the DMZ ‘backfired’ on Kim Jong-un — who looks weak in North Korea: report

President Donald Trump’s impromptu meeting with Kim Jong-un at the De-Militarized Zone (DMZ) backfired politically on the North Korea dictator, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

“Kim Jong-un’s impromptu meeting with Donald Trump last week has gone down badly in North Korea where people are unsure why their leader rushed to meet the U.S. President, it has been claimed,” the British newspaper reported. “Kim’s eagerness to meet Trump has undermined the picture that Pyongyang paints of a powerful and proactive leader, a source told Korean media.”

“Officials are saying that Kim Jong-un was perhaps a little too eager to meet the president,” the North Korean source told Radio Free Asia.

“Residents, especially officials are ridiculing the propaganda of the authorities,” the source added.

The meeting at the DMZ was the third between the two leaders, but to-date the engagements have failed to achieve the stated U.S. policy of nuclear disarmament.

Continue Reading

Michigan cop ignites an immediate backlash after he’s caught hurling racist comment at Middle Eastern couple

Authorities in Brownstown, Michigan are investigating a local police officer after multiple witnesses heard him tell an Arab-American family to go back where they came from, reports WXYZ.

The altercation occurred on the Fourth of July and began after the officer had words with a father and his child who were making their way into a local park.

As the two walked away, witnesses heard the cop-- who later identified himself as Officer Gillespie -- make the racist comment only to be called out by another man who was also entering the park.

The grim determination of Trump’s July 4th crowd was more terrifying than any Nuremberg-style spectacle could have ever been

It turns out Donald Trump is as good at being Joseph Goebbels as he was at being a casino magnate. His much-hyped Fourth of July program, during which Trump dishonored both Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr. by acting out his fascist fantasies at the Lincoln Memorial, failed just as badly as the businesses Trump kept bankrupting through his career. It wasn't just the rain, either. Trump's speech was so boring that, despite being guided by a teleprompter, he lost his own thread and somehow managed to say that the American revolutionaries seized airports from the British redcoats in 1775.

Trump’s ‘amateur hour’ attempts to justify rigging the census won’t sway Roberts: Law professor

The silver lining for President Donald Trump when Chief Justice John Roberts rejected his attempt to change the 2020 Census to interrogate people about citizenship was that Roberts did not dispute his constitutional right to add a citizenship question — he merely found that the administration had lied, flouted rulemaking procedure, and come up with a "contrived" reason for doing so.

Therefore, there is a possibility that the administration could come up with a better, less discriminatory-sounding reason for adding the question that would satisfy Roberts before the hard deadline in October when the census must be ready to go.

