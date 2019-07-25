Quantcast
Meghan McCain blames drinking with co-hosts for hateful comments about Clinton: ‘I really regret that’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Meghan McCain blames a night out drinking with her colleagues for one of her most regretted moments on “The View.”

The conservative co-host recognizes she often infuriates the show’s audience, both on TV and in the studio, but she doesn’t intentionally set out to press anyone’s buttons but often does so out of a naïve sincerity, according to a new profile published in Elle.

That ingenuousness led her to utter a crass line about then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, following a night out with some of her co-hosts.

The group had gone out drinking, and McCain admits she got tipsy, according to the magazine, and she brought that convivial attitude to work with her the following morning.

“I call her Crooked Hillary!” McCain blurted out. “I hate Hillary Clinton.”

McCain was widely criticized for the remark, and she’s still embarrassed.

“I apologized on TV and said that I was contributing to the polarization of this country,” said McCain, who told the magazine she drinks less than she once did. “I really regret saying that. She was friends with my dad. It’s really not fair.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
