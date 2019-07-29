Meghan McCain fears Trump’s racist attacks are hurting young conservatives: ‘I’m concerned about the next generation’
Meghan McCain said she’s worried that President Donald Trump’s attacks against black, Latino and Muslim public figures would end up hurting younger conservatives like herself.
“The View” co-host argued that Trump’s latest attacks, on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore, were intended as a distraction from the deepening investigation into his daughter and son-in-law, but she complained the president was doing long-term damage to his own party.
“As someone who is, I think, one of the three Republicans or conservatives on this entire network, I’m always concerned about the next generation coming up,” McCain said.
McCain said she was worried that Trump and his GOP apologists would give younger voters the wrong idea.
“Young people that are interested in conservative ideals only see this,” she said. “They only see race-baiting, and only the Trump administration, and what Republicans should be most concerned about right now, well, from my perspective, is what comes next, because we will be out of power. All politics is cyclical, and you’re going to have a bunch of millennials who think the entire Republican Party is — the person in charge, that thinks all communities of color are ‘infested.'”
Anti-gay DA claims his religious rights are being violated after attempt to have him disqualified
A Tennessee county prosecutor who says the law does not apply to same-sex couples and Muslims is now claiming his First Amendment rights of religion and political viewpoint are being violated. Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott attacked a defendant in a case he is prosecuting that hinges on First Amendment freedoms to protest and petition the government to redress grievances, saying his attempts to remove the D.A. from his case are “constitutionally repugnant.”
‘More and more delusional’: Trump trashed after telling 9/11 first responders that he too went to Ground Zero
President Donald Trump on Monday got called out for making a "delusional" statement to a group of first responders during a signing ceremony to commemorate legislation that will permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund.
During the ceremony, Trump claimed that he was at the site of the World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks nearly 18 years ago assisting the police and fire fighters who were helping to rescue people.
"Many of those affected were fire fighters, police officers, and other first responders," the president said. "And I was down there also, but I'm not considering myself a first responder, but I was down there, I spent a lot of time down there with you."
Kentucky GOP lawmaker rebukes unpopular Trump-loving governor — by endorsing his Democratic opponent
On Monday, in a stunning turn of events, Kentucky state Sen. Dan Seum, a Republican and a former chairman of the Senate GOP caucus, endorsed Andy Beshear, the Democratic state attorney general, in his campaign for governor against incumbent Republican Matt Bevin.
"Today I'm here to endorse Andy Beshear for governor," said Seum, who represents a suburban Louisville district, in a campaign video. "This is not about partisan politics, this is about who's going to lead this state in the next four years."
"Today, we have a governor who has failed miserably in the pension issue, and has spent the last year running around the state insulting everyone, including the four teachers in my family," added Seum.