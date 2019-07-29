Meghan McCain fears Trump’s racist attacks are hurting young conservatives: ‘I’m concerned about the next generation’

Meghan McCain said she’s worried that President Donald Trump’s attacks against black, Latino and Muslim public figures would end up hurting younger conservatives like herself.

“The View” co-host argued that Trump’s latest attacks, on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore, were intended as a distraction from the deepening investigation into his daughter and son-in-law, but she complained the president was doing long-term damage to his own party.

“As someone who is, I think, one of the three Republicans or conservatives on this entire network, I’m always concerned about the next generation coming up,” McCain said.

McCain said she was worried that Trump and his GOP apologists would give younger voters the wrong idea.

“Young people that are interested in conservative ideals only see this,” she said. “They only see race-baiting, and only the Trump administration, and what Republicans should be most concerned about right now, well, from my perspective, is what comes next, because we will be out of power. All politics is cyclical, and you’re going to have a bunch of millennials who think the entire Republican Party is — the person in charge, that thinks all communities of color are ‘infested.'”