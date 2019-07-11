Meghan McCain flops after getting called out for taking shots at Nancy Pelosi
Joy Behar challenged co-host Meghan McCain to explain why she doesn’t like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and she folded.
“The View” panelists were discussing Pelosi’s public feud with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and three other first-year Democrats, and they all agreed the four freshman lawmakers should show respect for the House speaker.
“Lest we forget it’s Pelosi who delivered midterms,” McCain said. “It was her leadership — which I once questioned on this show, I no longer do. I would like to say she is 79 years old and she could be with her grandkids and her family.”
But she could resist taking a personal shot at Pelosi.
“I don’t like her and her politics,” McCain said, “but she serves her country, and that deserves respect from younger generations in the same way that I think Joe Biden and everybody else who has dedicated their life to service deserves respect. I was texting memes to my friends, let them fight it out — it’s Democrat-on-Democrat crime. It’s fascinating to watch. Republicans don’t do this when it comes down to the wire.”
Behar reminded her that Republicans used to let their disagreements spill out into the public, and then she asked McCain to explain her dislike for Pelosi.
“Why don’t you like her,” Behar said. “You say you don’t like her. Why don’t you like her?”
McCain just repeated what she’d already said, but didn’t offer an explanation for her personal distaste for Pelosi.
“I don’t like her policies,” McCain said, “but I respect anyone who has dedicated — anyone who has served the length of time this person has served and could be retired. She’s almost 80 years old, and I respect any woman who does public service in that way. I always will.”
China fails to buy agricultural goods as promised: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused China of backsliding on promises to increase purchases of American farm exports.
The president's latest salvo on Twitter comes the same week that US and Chinese trade officials had their first contact in months in an effort to revive negotiations that nearly collapsed in May.
Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met last month on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan, agreeing to cease further hostilities while the talks resumed.
"Mexico is doing great at the Border, but China is letting us down in that they have not been buying the agricultural products from our great Farmers that they said they would," Trump said Thursday on Twitter.
Landlord insists ‘best friends I got is colored’ after tenant claims she got evicted for inviting over black friends
Allen and Patricia McCoy are being sued by a former tenant who alleges that she was evicted because she was friends with Black people.
According to an ACLU lawsuit, Victoria Sutton said that McCoy called her a "n***er lover" after a black co-worker and their family left her home last year, WSBTV reported.
Sutton explained that she invited the colleague and family over for a playdate and hugged the co-worker goodbye. She said that McCoy said she should be ashamed of herself and was calling Child Protective Services for having the "n***er lover" on his property.