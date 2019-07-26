Meghan McCain gets smacked down after urging Democrats to chase after Trump voters
Meghan McCain advised Democratic presidential candidates to move toward the center or risk losing again to President Donald Trump, but co-host Sunny Hostin quickly set her straight.
The conservative co-host on “The View” said she was anticipating “crazy crap” from fringe candidate Marianne Williamson in next week’s Democratic debate, but she warned the higher-profile candidates to dial back the “radical stuff.”
“If you’re going to raise your hand and say that all illegal immigrants should have health care when they come into this country,” McCain said, recalling a moment from the first debate that oversimplified the candidates’ actual position on that issue.
“Right now it’s who can be the most far left on this stage,” McCain added, “which is great for a primary, it’s great when you’re trying to win over Democrats, but when you get to a general, it’s also who’s going to be able to hedge and win over the Trump voters after they voted for President Obama.”
Hostin disagreed, saying that chasing Trump voters was a waste of time.
“I don’t think it’s about winning over the Trump voters, actually,” Hostin said. “I actually think if you look at the estimates by the U.S. Elections Project, 43 percent of eligible voters didn’t even bother filling out a ballot in 2016. That means 100 million people who have the legal right to vote just decided it wasn’t worth it. Those 100 million people need to show up, so we need a candidate that are going to energize those people to walk out of their doors and walk to the ballot box and vote.”
“Who cares about the Trump voters?” she added. “If you support this president after his racism, after putting kids in cages, and everything he’s done — you’re not going to change, you’re foregone. I don’t care about you, I care about 100 million people.”
Britain draws Russia’s fury by fining RT for bias over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia
Britain drew the ire of Russia on Friday after it fined the Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT £200,000 for "serious" bias in its coverage of last year's Salisbury nerve agent poisoning and the Syria conflict.
The Russian foreign ministry called it an "act of censorship" and warned British media operating in Moscow "to face the consequences".
RT had earlier denounced the penalty as "astonishing". The international TV channel is already seeking a judicial review against the investigation at London's High Court.
The broadcaster rejects accusations of being a Russian state propaganda channel and says it presents an alternative -- and independent -- take on world news.
Breaking Banner
Jeffrey Epstein accused of posing as a Victoria’s Secret talent scout in order to grope models
According to a New York Times report, a California model has accused currently incarcerated millionaire Jeffrey Epstein of pretending to be a talent scout for fashion retailer Victoria's Secret in order to grope her in a hotel room.
Epstein is currently in a New York City jail on charges of sex trafficking, and recently claimed he was assaulted leading him to be put under on suicide watch as he awaits his trial.
In an interview with the Times, Alicia Arden claimed that the attack happened in 1997 when she was 27.
Breaking Banner
Drunk white man pulls gun on black neighbor and spews racist abuse: police
A white man from Louisiana was arrested this week after police say he drunkenly pulled a gun on his black neighbor and called him the N-word.
The Monroe News Star reports that police were called this week to respond to a disturbance in West Monroe, Louisiana that involved a 60-year-old man named Thomas Paulk, who had driven onto his neighbor's driveway and had started taking photos of his property.
When his neighbor approached him, Paulk pulled out a gun and called the neighbor a "no-good piece of sh*t n*gger," police say.