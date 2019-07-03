Meghan McCain may be leaking rumors about leaving The View as ‘a contract negotiation strategy’: TV executive

Daytime television personality Meghan McCain may be behind leaks about her unhappiness with ABC’s “The View” — and the leaks may just be a negotiating strategy to get more money.

McCain, best known as the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and heiress Cindy Hensley McCain, reportedly is tired of “feeling like a caged animal” on the show.

“A television executive associated with the show who spoke to CNN Business suggested the leaks about her possible departure was a contract negotiation strategy,” CNN reported Wednesday.

McCain reportedly makes nearly $1 million a year to give her thoughts on current events.

“McCain regularly clashes with her co-hosts, and the on-air conflicts have gone viral on social media, generating numerous headlines,” CNN reported. “But ABC doesn’t necessarily view that as a bad thing, the television executive who spoke to CNN Business said. Instead, for now, the television executive said ABC is thought to enjoy the buzz that the skirmishes bring to the show.”