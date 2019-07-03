Quantcast
Meghan McCain may be leaking rumors about leaving The View as ‘a contract negotiation strategy’: TV executive

Published

2 hours ago

on

Daytime television personality Meghan McCain may be behind leaks about her unhappiness with ABC’s “The View” — and the leaks may just be a negotiating strategy to get more money.

McCain, best known as the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and heiress Cindy Hensley McCain, reportedly is tired of “feeling like a caged animal” on the show.

“A television executive associated with the show who spoke to CNN Business suggested the leaks about her possible departure was a contract negotiation strategy,” CNN reported Wednesday.

McCain reportedly makes nearly $1 million a year to give her thoughts on current events.

“McCain regularly clashes with her co-hosts, and the on-air conflicts have gone viral on social media, generating numerous headlines,” CNN reported. “But ABC doesn’t necessarily view that as a bad thing, the television executive who spoke to CNN Business said. Instead, for now, the television executive said ABC is thought to enjoy the buzz that the skirmishes bring to the show.”

Federal judge demands Trump officials promise in writing that the Census won’t ask citizenship — or else

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

On Wednesday, a federal judges demanded the Trump administration enter into a written agreement that they are not, in fact, planning to put citizenship on the 2020 Census, as previously agreed — or else he will allow civil rights organizations to pursue allegations of discrimination and conspiracy against the administration.

NPR correspondent Hansi Lo Wang reported on Thursday afternoon that District Judge George Hazel has given the administration a deadline of 2pm ET on Friday:

2. If Trump administration does not enter into written agreement to not pursue a #CitizenshipQuestion by Friday 2 p.m. ET hearing, Judge Hazel is ready to move forward with reconsidering recently resurrected discrimination and conspiracy allegations against the question.

Pentagon officials are ‘hiding out’ to avoid criticism for Trump’s military-themed Fourth of July rally: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's demand for a military extravaganza has put top military officials in an awful position.

"President Trump has described his Fourth of July extravaganza on the National Mall as the “show of a lifetime!” and an unprecedented celebration of American military strength," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "The patriotic event, though, is proving to be a problem for the U.S. military’s top brass who must navigate the intense partisan squabbling the event has generated."

"More than any president in modern history, Trump has ignored norms intended to keep the armed forces out of partisan fights," the newspaper noted. "Trump’s July 4 celebration, which he’s calling a 'Salute to America,' has elevated his norm-defying behavior. The celebration will include flyovers by U.S. fighter jets, fireworks, tanks brought in from Fort Benning, Ga., and a speech by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial."

Woman charged with ‘ethnic threats’ to Jewish loan office also referenced ‘Trump building the wall’

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

A follower of President Donald Trump was emboldened to threaten a Jewish loan office in Bloomfield Township, a suburb outside of Detroit.

According to the Detroit Free Press, April Marie Bennett went off with a string of racially charged phone calls that ended with a threat against the staff at Hebrew Free Loan of Metropolitan Detroit.

Bennett is now being charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation, which carries a two-year penalty and $5,000 fine.

