Quantcast
Connect with us

Meghan McCain is tired of ‘feeling like a caged animal’ — and may leave The View

Published

3 hours ago

on

Meghan McCain is tired of “feeling like a caged animal” and may not return to “The View” next season.

The conservative commentator is exhausted by negative publicity and the constant turmoil on the ABC talk show, according to sources close to her who spoke to The Daily Beast.

The 34-year-old McCain has engaged in on-air clashes with liberal co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, and she’s been hit with a series of damaging leaks about her alleged obnoxious and toxic behavior offscreen.

Sources told The Daily Beast that McCain is emotionally drained, angry and increasingly isolated, despite making nearly $1 million a year discussing current events on the daytime TV show.

“(She’s) feeling like a caged animal,” said one McCain confidante.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources close to “The View” have reported McCain’s alleged “petulant” behavior to The Daily Mail and other outlets, and the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) is frequently an subject of derision on social media.

“(She feels) so exhausted and defeated,” a knowledgeable source told The Daily Beast.

Sources said McCain is seriously considering declining ABC’s offer to return to the show’s 23rd season in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” said a McCain friend. “If she doesn’t stay at ‘The View,’ she will find other work.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News buried in mockery for asking why Americans are ashamed of US under Trump

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

Fox News pointed to a new poll showing that fewer than half of Americans are "extremely proud" of their nationality -- and they received hundreds of reminders of the shame inflicted by President Donald Trump.

The "Fox & Friends First" program tweeted out the results of the poll and asked other social media users to comment on the decline of pride in the U.S., and they were hit with more than 2,000 comments in less than two hours.

A new poll shows only 45% of men and women in the U.S. are 'extremely proud' to be American. That is the lowest amount ever recorded by this poll. What do you think is causing the decline? pic.twitter.com/6frxIAHCcp

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Attention kleptomaniac’ Ivanka Trump and her husband are ‘shamelessness made flesh’: columnist

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Frank Bruni wrote a scorching column for The New York Times, laying bare Ivanka Trump's complete cluelessness, privilege, and lack of regard for anything but her own comfort and status.

"Oh, to be Ivanka!" wrote Bruni. "The clothes, the kids, the teeth, the entitlement. She goes everywhere because she belongs everywhere — that confidence is in her platinum-encrusted genes — and because there's no corner of the world or cranny of existence that isn't enhanced by her presence."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NRA’s implosion is making Trump’s re-election campaign ‘nervous’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

The National Rifle Association has been roiled by controversy lately, leading top officials -- like NRA executive Chris Cox  -- to resign. Former President Oliver North is being sued by the organization for "conduct harmful to the NRA" and New York State is re-examining the group's tax exempt status.

Recently, NRA TV shut down, after top officials were accused of mishandling funds.

The group also faced controversy over its association with Russian spy Maria Butina. The Parkland student activists have targeted politicians who support the NRA.

The NRA's meltdown has President Donald Trump's re-election team worried, Politico reports. For years, Republicans have paid political fealty at the NRA convention. The NRA, in turn, has promoted right-wing politicians -- primarily Donald Trump in the past election cycle -- in Rust Belt states.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image