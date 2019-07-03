Meghan McCain is tired of ‘feeling like a caged animal’ — and may leave The View

Meghan McCain is tired of “feeling like a caged animal” and may not return to “The View” next season.

The conservative commentator is exhausted by negative publicity and the constant turmoil on the ABC talk show, according to sources close to her who spoke to The Daily Beast.

The 34-year-old McCain has engaged in on-air clashes with liberal co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, and she’s been hit with a series of damaging leaks about her alleged obnoxious and toxic behavior offscreen.

Sources told The Daily Beast that McCain is emotionally drained, angry and increasingly isolated, despite making nearly $1 million a year discussing current events on the daytime TV show.

“(She’s) feeling like a caged animal,” said one McCain confidante.

Sources close to “The View” have reported McCain’s alleged “petulant” behavior to The Daily Mail and other outlets, and the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) is frequently an subject of derision on social media.

“(She feels) so exhausted and defeated,” a knowledgeable source told The Daily Beast.

Sources said McCain is seriously considering declining ABC’s offer to return to the show’s 23rd season in September.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” said a McCain friend. “If she doesn’t stay at ‘The View,’ she will find other work.”