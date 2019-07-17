Meghan McCain trashes Kellyanne’s ‘bizarre’ marriage: ‘My message to George Conway is start at home’

Meghan McCain is sick of hearing George Conway’s criticism of President Donald Trump, when his wife is running around engaging in the same ugly behavior.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway asked a reporter about his ethnicity instead of answering a question about the president’s racist tweets, and “The View” co-host said she wasn’t buying the Trump aide’s explanation.

“I don’t really care because it’s so tone deaf, and especially given the comments the president said on Twitter,” she said.

McCain said George Conway’s constant criticism was losing its bite.

“Her husband is one of the most adamant outspoken people, especially against what he interpreted about the president’s tweets being racist,” McCain said. “My message to George Conway is start at home, okay? If me and my husband were together — no, I’m sick of it. He gets on his high horse on Twitter all the time. If I felt like my husband were getting on TV and saying racist comments and things like this, and I was so outraged, we would be having a conversation.”

She said the conservative attorney was losing some credibility every time his wife goes on TV.

“I feel like what she’s doing is abhorrent, and I don’t understand why asking anyone their ethnicity in any situation alone, let alone in front of the White House,” McCain said. “I have stopped taking him seriously, because if I was super close to someone doing this, I would take it to more than just Twitter.”

McCain said she doesn’t understand how George Conway can criticize his wife’s boss and then go home to their family.

“They have children at home that are being influenced by this,” she said, “and if you feel this deeply, which I do believe that he does, I can’t reconcile it, and I think it’s bizarre that it’s a hot topics on ‘The View.'”