Michael Moore to debate Dems: ‘When you’re talking about working class, you’re talking about people of color’
Filmmaker Michael Moore on Thursday urged Democrats not to make the mistake of trying to win back white voters who will never leave the Republican Party.
“I think a lot of Democrats don’t understand,” Moore said following the July 31 Democratic debate. “The majority of the working class in this country are women. When you say working class, you’re talking about young people 18 to 35. They make the least amount of money. When you’re talking about working class, you’re talking about people of color. They make the least amount of money. That’s who the working class is.”
Watch Moore’s entire appearance on MSNBC below.
2020 Election
Joe Biden put his foot in mouth before the debate even started
Vice President Joe Biden is known for being particularly gaffe-prone, and just seconds after he took center stage at CNN's Democratic debate Wednesday night, he put his foot in his mouth.
After Sen. Kamala Harris of California joined him onstage, Biden could be heard saying "Go easy on me, kid" as they shook hands. It was clearly a reference to her criticisms of him at the last debate, but the appearance of calling a grown woman of color "kid" was particularly jarring.
Harris, many observers noted, is 54 years old.
Watch the clip below:
Joe Biden to Kamala Harris: "Go easy on me, kid." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/lBlnaAwCTy
2020 Election
Here are 7 of the best moments and 4 of the worst from the second CNN Democratic primary debate
On the second night of CNN's Democratic primary debates Wednesday, the 10 candidates present featured fewer sharp ideological divisions but just as much sniping and unnecessary focus on obscure disagreements as were present the previous evening.
The debate started out particularly slowly, with an extensive focus on the differences in the outlines of different Democrats' health care plans. But because the moderators never explained these differences and instead simply set up opportunities for the candidates to attack each other, viewers were likely left wondering what the context of the disagreements actually was and how much of it really mattered.
‘The debate forgot who’s president’: Joy Reid chews out Dem candidates for attacking Obama instead of Trump
Progressive MSNBC host Joy Reid agreed with more conservative former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) that the biggest loser of the night appeared to be President Barack Obama's administration. For reasons passing in understanding, the panel of Democrats went after Obama instead of President Donald Trump.
Even "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough noticed the strange moments.
https://twitter.com/JoeNBC/status/1156733170806640646
McCaskill lamented that she was very interested, but several times wanted to mute the television.
"But when they were all — I mean, you had [Rep. Tulsi] Gabbard attacking Sen. Kamala [Harris] and you had someone even going to the trouble of attacking [Bill] de Blasio," she said. "It was like, what? And the weirdest thing to me which I’m having a hard time with is -- is it a smart strategy to attack the Obama Administration? I mean, this is a Democratic president elected twice. I think he’s the only Democrat we’ve had with the margins he’s had since FDR that did that. He remains wildly popular in the Democratic Party."