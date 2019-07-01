‘Middle finger to the US Congress’: Bush ethics lawyer blasts Pompeo for spending taxpayer funds on his dog
On Monday, CNN reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been using the Secret Service as errand boys to pick up his food, transport his dog, and basically do little odds and ends for him at taxpayer expense.
On CNN’s “OutFront,” former George W. Bush ethics lawyer Richard Painter excoriated Pompeo for his abuse of power. “This is the first time I have heard of the United States government providing an armed escort for a dog coming home from the groomer,” he said. “They might as well go [all in] for this and give the dog a full motorcade to the secretary’s house, I guess.”
“This is just what we’ve seen more and more of in this administration, whether it’s Secretary Pruitt over at the Environmental Protection Agency, the administrator there, who had his tactical pants and his James Bond phone booth, or the Secretary of the Interior flying around at public expense, and the Treasury Secretary going on his honeymoon on an aircraft paid for by the taxpayer,” said Painter. “It goes on and on, and they’re not going to stop in this administration. It’s illegal, they know it, but they don’t have to stop because the president won’t fire them, he won’t enforce the law.”
“If I listed every official in this administration who’s misused government funds, I’d take up your show and the next show after it,” Painter continued angrily. “It goes on and on, and the message is clear from the top, from Donald Trump: You don’t have to follow the rules. He’s not complying with the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution … Kellyanne Conway’s allowed to violate the Hatch Act over and over again. They get a letter from the Office of Special Counsel, they put it in the trash basket. They get a subpoena from the United States House of Representatives, they put that in the trash basket and show the middle finger to the United States Congress.”
“This is not going to stop until the House impeaches the president,” Painter concluded. “It’s going throughout the administration. and this is a very small thing compared to what else is going on in this administration.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump threatens to delay the Census — but his DOJ spent weeks telling the Supreme Court he can’t: CNN
Last week, the Supreme Court threw President Donald Trump's plan to rig the 2020 Census into chaos by temporarily blocking the administration from including a citizenship question. The justices left open the possibility that the question would be constitutional, if the administration can convince a lower court they have a reason for the change that is not "contrived" — although with census forms needing to be printed within weeks, Trump has almost no time to do this.
Faced with this obstacle, Trump told reporters on Monday that he is now "looking at" just delaying the census altogether until he can push the case through federal court. The problem is that delaying the census is unconstitutional — and it's not just liberals who say so. As CNN's Pamela Brown noted, Trump's own Justice Department has spent weeks telling the Supreme Court there is no legal way to delay the census.
CNN
Alabama cops railroaded pregnant woman arrested for manslaughter of fetus — after someone else shot her: attorney
The Alabama woman charged with manslaughter after being shot in the stomach and losing her pregnancy was barely even interviewed by police, her attorney said.
Marshae Jones was indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter while the woman who pulled the trigger has not faced any criminal charges.
Jones' attorney, Mark White, told Anderson Cooper his client is "devastated."
Cooper asked why Jones was being charged when another woman shot her.
CNN
Trump has ‘nothing’ to show for his ‘devastating’ attempts to suck up to Kim Jong-un: Democratic congressman
President Donald Trump has gone far above and beyond his predecessors in trying to make friends with the North Korean regime. But as Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" Monday, Trump's efforts are doing nothing for the United States or for international cooperation generally — they are just making Kim Jong-un stronger for no benefit whatsoever.
"Let's get to the other major news we're following right now," said Blitzer. "The president actually walking, taking a few steps into North Korea along the demilitarized zone. And it was very effusive, in his praise, he was very upbeat. What do you think he has to show for that?"