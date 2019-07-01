BUSTED: Mike Pompeo used Secret Service as an ‘UberEats with guns’ to get food, pick up his dog and even more

A new report from CNN is revealing that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is now under investigation for using his Secret Service team to run errands for him.

“In April, for example, an agent was asked to pick up Chinese food—without Pompeo in the car,” CNN reported. “The whistleblower said this led agents to complain that they are now serving as ‘UberEats with guns,’ which has created a buzz within the department, according to multiple Democratic congressional aides who cited the whistleblower.”

In another incident, the whistleblower told aides that a special agent was told to pick up Pompeo’s family dog from the groomer

“And CNN has seen a document given to the committee aides by the whistleblower showing that in January, Diplomatic Security was asked by a person in Pompeo’s office to pick up his adult son from Union Station in Washington and bring him to the family home,” they reported.

For some reason, Pompeo’s wife is also getting secret service protection, which is a rarity, according to the report.

There have been questions for a while about Susan Pompeo’s rule, CNN reported. She was chairing logistics for an upcoming State Department trip, without being an employee of the department. Someone from the executive floor of the State Department said that staffers were told to keep discussions of Pompeo’s wife out of official emails, to keep it out of the official record.

“There is a lot of confusion among agents over this, over why this is justified,” one aide told CNN. “Because according to this source they have seen nothing to indicate it is justified. In fact just the opposite. It’s their understanding there was no finding of a high-enough level threat to merit this detail.” The whistleblower told these investigators that multiple special agents and supervisors within Diplomatic Security understood that a formal threat assessment had not been carried out, under longtime standard operating procedure, and that there is no specific threat against Susan Pompeo.”

Just last year, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt resigned after similar stories about his use of Secret Service protection. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was similarly criticized for his government spending, but it was isolated to private jets

Read the full report at CNN.