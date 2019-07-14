Mike Pence’s spokesperson loses it when ex-Breitbart staffer calls out Republican racism

Former Breitbart staffer and Republican congressional spokesman Kurt Bardella was one of many in the chorus of voices calling out the president’s racist comments Sunday.

President Donald Trump began his day, saying that four freshmen Congresswoman of color should go back to their country of origin before they try and legislate in the United States. Three of the four women were born in the United States, and all are American citizens. But that didn’t stop the president from using a white supremacist trope to try and make a point.

Vice President Mike Pence’s spokesperson Alyssa Farah was quick to call Bardella’s tweet “wildly irresponsible” and accused him of making the allegations for publicity reasons. She then claimed he never really understood the GOP when he was a Republican anyway.

This is a wildly irresponsible tweet – but he'll still get booked on TV to lie & misrepresent the views of a Party he never understood, but used to shill for. And calm down with the hashtags.. https://t.co/azP8lVIsds — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) July 10, 2019

Unfortunately for Farah, Bardella’s citations are historically accurate. Trump laughed and applauded at a rally in Panama City Beach where a supporter shouted out that they should shoot migrants coming over the border. Black men are incarcerated at a significantly higher rate than their white counterparts for the same crimes. Criminal justice reform that aimed to fix that disparity is one of the things Trump himself has bragged about. Ultimately, it was one of Trump’s own cabinet officials that allowed accused rapist, child molester Jeffrey Epstein off with a “sweetheart” deal.

“Wildly #irresponsible is the #racist garbage your boss’ boss tweets out every day,” Bardella retorted. “Irresponsible is subjecting human beings to torturous conditions because they are brown. Irresponsible is allowing white cops to murder black Americans. You’re right – I don’t understand #racists.”

