Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pence’s spokesperson loses it when ex-Breitbart staffer calls out Republican racism

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Breitbart staffer and Republican congressional spokesman Kurt Bardella was one of many in the chorus of voices calling out the president’s racist comments Sunday.

President Donald Trump began his day, saying that four freshmen Congresswoman of color should go back to their country of origin before they try and legislate in the United States. Three of the four women were born in the United States, and all are American citizens. But that didn’t stop the president from using a white supremacist trope to try and make a point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Mike Pence’s spokesperson Alyssa Farah was quick to call Bardella’s tweet “wildly irresponsible” and accused him of making the allegations for publicity reasons. She then claimed he never really understood the GOP when he was a Republican anyway.

Unfortunately for Farah, Bardella’s citations are historically accurate. Trump laughed and applauded at a rally in Panama City Beach where a supporter shouted out that they should shoot migrants coming over the border. Black men are incarcerated at a significantly higher rate than their white counterparts for the same crimes. Criminal justice reform that aimed to fix that disparity is one of the things Trump himself has bragged about. Ultimately, it was one of Trump’s own cabinet officials that allowed accused rapist, child molester Jeffrey Epstein off with a “sweetheart” deal.

“Wildly #irresponsible is the #racist garbage your boss’ boss tweets out every day,” Bardella retorted. “Irresponsible is subjecting human beings to torturous conditions because they are brown. Irresponsible is allowing white cops to murder black Americans. You’re right – I don’t understand #racists.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence’s spokesperson loses it when ex-Breitbart staffer calls out Republican racism

Published

1 min ago

on

July 14, 2019

By

Former Breitbart staffer and Republican congressional spokesman Kurt Bardella was one of many in the chorus of voices calling out the president's racist comments Sunday.

President Donald Trump began his day, saying that four freshmen Congresswoman of color should go back to their country of origin before they try and legislate in the United States. Three of the four women were born in the United States, and all are American citizens. But that didn't stop the president from using a white supremacist trope to try and make a point.

amazing how #GOP is the party that wants to shoot and kill #PeopleOfColor, incarcerate an entire generation of #Minorities on a failed and #Racist #WarOnDrugs but can't wait to cut a deal for a rich, white, #Rapist in #JeffreyEpstein

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Google Central Park Five’: Internet unleashes on Geraldo for only now noticing Trump’s racism

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 14, 2019

By

Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera tweeted his own commentary President Donald Trump's attack on four Congresswomen of color in a racist tirade Sunday. While it may have been a soft jab at the president, it's certainly more than elected Republicans are willing to say.

"Sad to watch my friend @realDonaldTrump take low road regarding @AOC of the Bronx, @RashidaTlaib of Detroit @AyannaPressley of Boston & @Ilhan of Somalia & Minneapolis. Let’s stick to issues & steer clear of language that’s xenophobic even racist. @POTUS you’re better than that," Rivera tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump calls Democrats the real racists after he tweets attack on four non-white congresswomen

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 14, 2019

By

After unleashing a racist tirade on Twitter Sunday morning about freshmen women of color in Congress, cable news has spent the day calling the tweet out for being a white supremacist trope.

But for Trump, he thinks Democrats are the real racists.

So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, “RACIST.” Their disgusting language.....

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]