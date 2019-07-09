Mitch McConnell doesn’t care whether Alex Acosta is shoved out or not: I defer to the president
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to weigh in on whether Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta should step down.
“Well, there’s no question that the accusations against Epstein are horrendous,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. “And I think it’s good news they’re being pursued further. As to Secretary Acosta’s continued service, to serve at the pleasure of the president, and I’m inclined to defer to the president to make that decision.”
MSNBC host Peter Alexander noted that McConnell’s comments were “hardly a ringing endorsement” but stopped short of being criticism as well.
Acosta is facing criticism over a 2008 plea deal he helped negotiate as a U.S. attorney in Miami, which allowed accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to plead guilty to two charges of felony prostitution and receive a sentence of 13 months in prison.
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi nails Kellyanne Conway for not knowing what the Labor Secretary actually does
MSNBC host Ali Velshi paused his update with White House correspondent Hans Nichols to show a clip of senior counselor Kellyanne Conway talking about the secretary of labor.
Answering questions on the White House lawn Tuesday, Conway said that Secretary Alexa Acosta is clearly doing a great job because the "economy is hot."
"What I said is the president said he met Alex Acosta two-and-a-half years ago and was happy to give him the job at the Department of Labor and we have a big jobs boom and I do know when Alex Acosta was up for Senate confirmation, I believed this particular matter was discussed. And was — he answered questions under oath about it," Conway responded to reporter questions.
WATCH: Smirking McConnell finds it amusing he and Obama ‘both are the descendants of slave holders’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to be enjoying late Monday's news that his great grandfathers were slave owners. Tuesday afternoon, asked by reporters about his family having owned at least 14 slaves, the Kentucky Republican appeared prepared for the question, noting he and former President Barack Obama have that in common.
Michael Flynn is now in hot water with federal prosecutors — and it may open him up to more legal jeopardy
Prosecutors overseeing Michael Flynn’s cooperation with the government have suddenly withdrawn him as a witness in the upcoming trial of Bijan Kian, signaling a significant and potentially damning new break between the former national security adviser and the Justice Department.
“The government does not plan to call Flynn as a witness,” prosecutors said.
New court documents unsealed on Tuesday show that prosecutors no longer have confidence in Flynn’s testimony since he appears to have changed his story. Flynn and Kian, his business associate, have been accused of working as secret agents of the Turkish government in 2016 — which he was serving as an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump — and lying about their activities to the United States in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Flynn has admitted his guilt to FARA violations and cooperated with investigators, pleading down to the lesser charge of lying to the FBI in the course of the Russia investigation.