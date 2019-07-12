Mitch McConnell warned to pass 9/11 survivor bill — or else: ‘We’re going to make your life miserable’

Appearing on MSNBC as the House was about to vote on a bill that would extend benefits to survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attack, one of the prime movers of the bill — along with former Daily Show host Jon Stewart — warned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get all of his GOP members to approve the bill or face his wrath.

Speaking with Andrea Mitchell, John Feal, who heads the Feelgood Foundation, drew a line in the sand for McConnell.

“We are talking about we have 300-plus co-sponsors,” Feal explained about the House bill. “We had 290 in 2015. Let’s talk about the 100 cosponsors that are not. Let’s talk about those when we hit the Senate that we’ll get on board. We want to go home and farm … we want to get out and want to be left alone.”

“If Mitch McConnell or anybody in the Senate plays games, myself and my team and Jon Stewart, we come back and make their lives miserable. We are not going to apologize for that — they work for us. Mitch McConnell is in charge of 99 people and the speaker is in charge of 44 people — they’re working for us.”

