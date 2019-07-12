Mitch McConnell warned to pass 9/11 survivor bill — or else: ‘We’re going to make your life miserable’
Appearing on MSNBC as the House was about to vote on a bill that would extend benefits to survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attack, one of the prime movers of the bill — along with former Daily Show host Jon Stewart — warned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get all of his GOP members to approve the bill or face his wrath.
Speaking with Andrea Mitchell, John Feal, who heads the Feelgood Foundation, drew a line in the sand for McConnell.
“We are talking about we have 300-plus co-sponsors,” Feal explained about the House bill. “We had 290 in 2015. Let’s talk about the 100 cosponsors that are not. Let’s talk about those when we hit the Senate that we’ll get on board. We want to go home and farm … we want to get out and want to be left alone.”
“If Mitch McConnell or anybody in the Senate plays games, myself and my team and Jon Stewart, we come back and make their lives miserable. We are not going to apologize for that — they work for us. Mitch McConnell is in charge of 99 people and the speaker is in charge of 44 people — they’re working for us.”
Here are the ways in which Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have ‘surprisingly different bases of support’: report
Of all the candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders is competing with in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is by far the one he has the most in common with in terms of policy. Both are unapologetically liberal/progressive and left-of-center in their views, stressing the need for economic policies that benefit the United States’ working class rather than catering to its 1%. But as much as the New England senators have in common philosophically, a July 12 article by Politico’s Holly Otterbein explains that they have “surprisingly different bases of support.”
Morale collapses at White House after Trump rolls over in Census fight: NYT’s Haberman
In an interview on CNN on Friday morning, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said aides to Donald Trump are "deflated" because he gave up the fight for his Census question and fear it could hurt him in the 2020 election.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Bianna Golodryga, Haberman said the mood at the White House was somber following Trump's announcement that he would give up the fight to put a citizenship question on the Census form.
"This is a fight a lot of conservatives are concerned about," the reporter relayed. "So it has left people who are supportive of the president and supportive of this question feeling deflated. This is a fight where public opinion is generally on the side of the president, if you ask the question of voters, should this question be on the census, a majority of voters say yes. They don't understand why the president came out swinging last week only to now say 'Oh, it turns out my lawyers were right. We really can't do anything and instead we're going to try this other way.'"
Libertarians, Green Party sue to make it easier to get on the ballot in Texas
Currently, the parties say, it takes hundreds of thousands of dollars to gain ballot access.
Ahead of the 2020 election cycle, a group of Texans, along with a number of nonmajor political parties, have sued the secretary of state’s office, alleging that Texas election law discriminates against third-party and independent candidates vying for a spot on the general election ballot.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Austin, plaintiffs argued that current state law would give nonmajor political parties in 2020 just 75 days to obtain over 80,000 valid signatures to gain ballot access — and that the cost of doing so could cost more than $600,000.