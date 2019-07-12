Morale collapses at White House after Trump rolls over in Census fight: NYT’s Haberman
In an interview on CNN on Friday morning, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said aides to Donald Trump are “deflated” because he gave up the fight for his Census question and fear it could hurt him in the 2020 election.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Bianna Golodryga, Haberman said the mood at the White House was somber following Trump’s announcement that he would give up the fight to put a citizenship question on the Census form.
“This is a fight a lot of conservatives are concerned about,” the reporter relayed. “So it has left people who are supportive of the president and supportive of this question feeling deflated. This is a fight where public opinion is generally on the side of the president, if you ask the question of voters, should this question be on the census, a majority of voters say yes. They don’t understand why the president came out swinging last week only to now say ‘Oh, it turns out my lawyers were right. We really can’t do anything and instead we’re going to try this other way.'”
“We hear this repeatedly from the president’s closest associates who are conservatives and his staunchest allies, ‘Oh, this is going to be a blow. This is going to cost him a certain percentage of the vote,'” she added. “It may or may not, but it certainly has deflated morale and it has frustrated people at the White House who felt this was all chaos internally.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Morale collapses at White House after Trump rolls over in Census fight: NYT’s Haberman
In an interview on CNN on Friday morning, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said aides to Donald Trump are "deflated" because he gave up the fight for his Census question and fear it could hurt him in the 2020 election.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Bianna Golodryga, Haberman said the mood at the White House was somber following Trump's announcement that he would give up the fight to put a citizenship question on the Census form.
"This is a fight a lot of conservatives are concerned about," the reporter relayed. "So it has left people who are supportive of the president and supportive of this question feeling deflated. This is a fight where public opinion is generally on the side of the president, if you ask the question of voters, should this question be on the census, a majority of voters say yes. They don't understand why the president came out swinging last week only to now say 'Oh, it turns out my lawyers were right. We really can't do anything and instead we're going to try this other way.'"
2020 Election
Libertarians, Green Party sue to make it easier to get on the ballot in Texas
Currently, the parties say, it takes hundreds of thousands of dollars to gain ballot access.
Ahead of the 2020 election cycle, a group of Texans, along with a number of nonmajor political parties, have sued the secretary of state’s office, alleging that Texas election law discriminates against third-party and independent candidates vying for a spot on the general election ballot.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Austin, plaintiffs argued that current state law would give nonmajor political parties in 2020 just 75 days to obtain over 80,000 valid signatures to gain ballot access — and that the cost of doing so could cost more than $600,000.
2020 Election
Demanding dignity for all immigrants, families separated by Obama administration demand apology from Joe Biden
"We cannot sit back and allow Biden to defend the three million deportations and the unprecedented expansion of detention that happened under his watch. We need more from the party that claims to support us."
President Donald Trump's openly xenophobic hardline anti-immigration agenda has brought the United States to a "moment of reckoning" on immigration policies that have been in place for decades, a New Jersey-based advocacy group said Wednesday as it led families whose loved ones were deported in a protest at Joe Biden's campaign headquarters.