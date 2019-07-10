MSNBC analyst explains why Alex Acosta can’t admit he did something wrong
PBS News reporter Yamiche Alcindor explained in an MSNBC panel discussion Wednesday that President Donald Trump was waiting for Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to defend himself in public. The way he did it may not do anything for his own appearances, but Alcindor said that Trump will like one key aspect out of it: Acosta didn’t apologize.
“People close to the president tell me that Acosta was really encouraged to have this press conference by President Trump,” said Alcindor.
She noted that there were times when Acosta looked into the camera while he was answering questions and said: “I wouldn’t have done anything differently.”
“I understand what’s going on here,” she continued. “And the media is getting this wrong. And it sounded a lot like President Trump, who of course is the person who told him to hold this press conference. I think what you see there is him not apologizing, not saying I regret some of the things I did. I couldn’t have done things differently. And he is doing that because frankly, the president doesn’t do that.”
She said that his boss is essentially telling him to get on TV and give the best defense possible. If he managed to perform in a way that Trump thought was acceptable he’ll let Acosta keep his job.
“What you saw was him shifting blame and trying to tell other people you could have done a better job and I was a hero in the situation, but in reality, he wasn’t really saying here are the things I did wrong and here are some things I could have done differently,” Alcindor said.
Former federal prosecutor agreed, saying that she couldn’t help but notice that Acosta was quick to throw all of the Florida prosecutors and staff under the bus and blame them for his own mistakes. It’s a page right out of the Trump playbook.
Watch the panel below:
Breaking Banner
Columnist explains the real reason Trump wants to defy the Supreme Court and rig the census
On Wednesday, Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty laid out a compelling argument for why President Donald Trump is keen to rig the 2020 Census to interrogate people on citizenship and cause an undercount — even after the Supreme Court put the brakes on the scheme and left the path to enact it very narrow.
What is notable, wrote Tumulty, is that Republicans used to be massively opposed to any attempt to use the census to intrude on people's lives.
CNN
Acosta probably saved himself with Trump — even though press conference was a disaster: WaPo reporter
Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta's press conference excusing and deflecting blame for his sweetheart plea bargain with accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was, by all accounts a disaster.
And yet, on CNN's "The Situation Room," Washington Post journalist David Swerdlick told host Wolf Blitzer that he expects President Donald Trump is satisfied with Acosta's performance — and that his job may now be safe.
"From my point of view, did Secretary Acosta help himself on the PR front and with the president? I think the answer is yes," said Swerdlick. "President Trump likes people who go out cool as a cucumber, get everything down in the weeds and the legalese, and don't address the big moral questions."
Breaking Banner
Pompeo appointed people who seem to oppose human rights to ‘unalienable human rights’ commission
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just appointed a cadre of people who seem to oppose human rights to a panel that deals with human rights.
According to PBS News, the "unalienable human rights" commission now has members who have praised regimes that are known for abusing human rights, like Saudi Arabia.
The ten-person commission writes about the philosophical meaning of what "human rights" is and how it should impact foreign affairs. Two of the members have defended Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, despite serious human rights abuses, according to international standards.