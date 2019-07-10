MSNBC does epic supercut of Trump’s most idiotic moments in speeches

President Donald Trump had yet another flub when he went off script during what should have been a normal, basic speech.

“The kidney, very special, the kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing. … There’s a spirit like you see rarely,” Trump said.

Today is just one of many cases where the president has randomly gone off on a bizarre, fact-free allegations.

MSNBC did a supercut of the greatest hits from your commander-in-chief, the “stable genius,” himself.

“In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified army out of the revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York. Our army manned the air. It rammed the ramparts. It took over the airports. It did everything it had to do,” Trump said.

Trump blamed the TelePrompTer for his flub on his July Fourth speech.

“Along with ‘drain the swamp’ and ‘build the wall,’ one of Donald Trump’s frequent refrains on the campaign trail was his great disdain for the TelePrompTer,” said MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

Hayes remembered with fondness the time Trump explained that hurricanes are tough because they’re so wet. One hurricane occurring during his presidency has been “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water,” Trump said.

Then there was the time I kept saying the word “oranges” for “origins.”

Who can forget about the time Trump said we should fight forest fires by keeping the floors clean?

“Take care of the floors, you know, the floors of the forest. Very important. I was with the president of Finland, and he said we have a much different. We’re a forest nation. He called it a forest nation. And they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things. And they don’t have any problem,” Trump said with awkward California leaders standing beside him.

These are just a few of the many MSNBC included. Check it out below: