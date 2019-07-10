MSNBC does epic supercut of Trump’s most idiotic moments in speeches
President Donald Trump had yet another flub when he went off script during what should have been a normal, basic speech.
“The kidney, very special, the kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing. … There’s a spirit like you see rarely,” Trump said.
Today is just one of many cases where the president has randomly gone off on a bizarre, fact-free allegations.
MSNBC did a supercut of the greatest hits from your commander-in-chief, the “stable genius,” himself.
“In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified army out of the revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York. Our army manned the air. It rammed the ramparts. It took over the airports. It did everything it had to do,” Trump said.
Trump blamed the TelePrompTer for his flub on his July Fourth speech.
“Along with ‘drain the swamp’ and ‘build the wall,’ one of Donald Trump’s frequent refrains on the campaign trail was his great disdain for the TelePrompTer,” said MSNBC host Chris Hayes.
Hayes remembered with fondness the time Trump explained that hurricanes are tough because they’re so wet. One hurricane occurring during his presidency has been “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water,” Trump said.
Then there was the time I kept saying the word “oranges” for “origins.”
Who can forget about the time Trump said we should fight forest fires by keeping the floors clean?
“Take care of the floors, you know, the floors of the forest. Very important. I was with the president of Finland, and he said we have a much different. We’re a forest nation. He called it a forest nation. And they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things. And they don’t have any problem,” Trump said with awkward California leaders standing beside him.
These are just a few of the many MSNBC included. Check it out below:
Columnist slams the system that let Jeffrey Epstein off easy: ‘You can buy your way out of the most disgusting of crimes’
On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," columnist Michelle Goldberg, who recently wrote an article for The New York Times on the issue, slammed the criminal justice system for allowing billionaire wealth manager and accused child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein to take a sweetheart deal.
"One thing I noticed about Jeffrey Epstein's arrest that it created, at least initially, a rare moment of relative trans-ideological unity," said host Chris Hayes. "Epstein seems to be the perfect example of a certain kind of elite impunity, those in power getting away with things, and that has been one of the defining features of our era and an engine of discontent and anti-establishment behavior that continues to royal all politics to this day."
MSNBC analyst explains why Alex Acosta can’t admit he did something wrong
PBS News reporter Yamiche Alcindor explained in an MSNBC panel discussion Wednesday that President Donald Trump was waiting for Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to defend himself in public. The way he did it may not do anything for his own appearances, but Alcindor said that Trump will like one key aspect out of it: Acosta didn't apologize.
"People close to the president tell me that Acosta was really encouraged to have this press conference by President Trump," said Alcindor.
She noted that there were times when Acosta looked into the camera while he was answering questions and said: "I wouldn't have done anything differently."
Breaking Banner
Columnist explains the real reason Trump wants to defy the Supreme Court and rig the census
On Wednesday, Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty laid out a compelling argument for why President Donald Trump is keen to rig the 2020 Census to interrogate people on citizenship and cause an undercount — even after the Supreme Court put the brakes on the scheme and left the path to enact it very narrow.
What is notable, wrote Tumulty, is that Republicans used to be massively opposed to any attempt to use the census to intrude on people's lives.