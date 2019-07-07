MSNBC panel ridicules Fox News for their sad attempts to spin Trump’s disastrous July 4th celebration
A panel on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” found the glowing reviews by Fox News’ hosts of Donald Trump’s disastrous speech on July Fourth to be a source of amusement on Sunday morning — with one guest noting even the Russians panned the president.
Host Joy Reid kicked off the proceedings by running clips of Fox personalities calling Trump’s rain-soaked patriotic extravaganza “beautiful” and “incredible” while also complaining that “many of his critics said he’s going to make it all about him.”
Following a clip of Fox’s Jeanine Pirro ranting about reactions to Trump’s speech — which contained some widely-mocked historical inaccuracies about airports during the Revolutionary War — host Reid smirked and addressed her guests.
“That was the reaction Donald Trump wanted for the event he dreamed of in the last two years,” she explained. “The only major network to cover the network wall-to-wall dedicating a two-hour block for his campaign event and expose the anti-American core of the modern left.”
“He even got mocked by the Russians,” Reid continued while laughing. “Even the Russians — they mocked him. They said it was low energy, using his own insults. How does his staff keep that away from him so he doesn’t find out?”
Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin chimed in to snark, “It’s hard when the home office gets upset with you,” at which point the entire panel started laughing once again.
Watch below:
Bill Barr could interfere with Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein’s prosecution: ex-FBI official
In a series of tweets on Saturday night and Sunday morning, former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi admitted that Attorney General William Barr could run interference for the president with the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York's prosecution of alleged child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
After linking to a report on Epstein's arrest, commenters noted the millionaire's relationship to President Donald Trump and the ex-FBI man said Barr -- as the head of the Justice Department -- could insert himself into the case but it would be highly obvious if he tried to interfere.
First writing, "Watch for the current Secretary of Labor; Watch for why this is being handled by the Public Corruption section at SDNY, " Figliuzzi, added, "Yes, AG Barr oversees the US Attorney’s Office in NY, so it’s possible he could attempt to interfere, though it would be obvious. Also, many years ago, Barr’s father hired Epstein to teach at the private Dalton school, with no college degree. So there’s that..."
Video busts white man calling police on black engineer who was waiting outside apartment for disabled friend
A Bay Area man was caught on camera calling the police on an African-American man who was reportedly waiting on a friend at his apartment building.
A video of the confrontation between a black software engineer and a white man began circulating over the weekend. The video went viral when Tariq Nasheed of Foundational Black America shared it on Twitter on Saturday.
Another anti-Black racist in the #BayArea was filmed while he made a fraudulent 911 call on an innocent Black man who was standing outside of a building waiting on his friend to come down. The anti-Black racist’s name is allegedly Christopher Cukor, and he works for @youtube pic.twitter.com/AUuerRDaz3
Trump wants to create a permanent underclass
When the President announced in an ominous tweet two weeks ago that mass immigration raids targeting “millions of illegal aliens” around the country were imminent, those who would suffer the worst did not have the luxury of wondering whether or not he was bluffing. Days later, the worst fears of many were seemingly confirmed as news came in that ICE agents were mobilizing to carry out what they and the DHS chillingly referred to as the “family op,” which was expected to include predawn raids and arrests of up to 2,000 families beginning on June 23. Communities around the country were bracing for impact. And as news broke one day before raids were set to commence that President Trump had abruptly called for a two-week postponement, undocumented individuals, families and communities were once again left with frayed nerves and an unshakeable fear that the nightmare was far from over.