MSNBC’s Ali Velshi nails Kellyanne Conway for not knowing what the Labor Secretary actually does

MSNBC host Ali Velshi paused his update with White House correspondent Hans Nichols to show a clip of senior counselor Kellyanne Conway talking about the secretary of labor.

Answering questions on the White House lawn Tuesday, Conway said that Secretary Alexa Acosta is clearly doing a great job because the “economy is hot.”

“What I said is the president said he met Alex Acosta two-and-a-half years ago and was happy to give him the job at the Department of Labor and we have a big jobs boom and I do know when Alex Acosta was up for Senate confirmation, I believed this particular matter was discussed. And was — he answered questions under oath about it,” Conway responded to reporter questions.

That’s when Velshi interrupted the conversation for a quick fact check.

“Hold the phone here for a second, Hans,” Velshi cut in. “You and I spent way more time than we should in public on government statistic sites and things like that. A jobs boom has nothing to do with the labor secretary. The Department of Labor measures, evaluates and officiates and that’s just a weird connection to make.”

Nichols agreed, saying that the White House’s strategy is always to play defense when they’re attacked, “even if it might not make sense for them down the line.”

Watch the exchange below: