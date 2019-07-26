MSNBC’s Morning Joe buries ‘Moscow Mitch’ McConnell for selling out American democracy to Russia

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went on an extended rant against “Moscow Mitch” McConnell for repeatedly blocking measures that would protect American democracy from Russian attacks.

The Senate majority leader blocked two election security bills twice this week, despite warnings from U.S. officials and former special counsel Robert Mueller that the Kremlin was actively engaged in efforts to interfere with the 2020 election — and McConnell prevented the Obama administration from warning Americans about Russian meddling in 2016.

“Robert Mueller testified that not only did Russia try to interfere with our 2016 election and not only did Donald Trump’s — all of his intelligence community and Kirstjen Nielsen, when she was at Homeland Security, said Russia undermined American democracy in 2016,” Scarborough said. “We remember back then the warnings came, but ‘Moscow Mitch,’ that being Mitch McConnell, of Moscow, Kentucky, actually blocked that and said he threatened the people that were going to try to get that information out to warn Americans.”

Despite all those clear warnings, the “Morning Joe” host said, McConnell agrees with President Donald Trump that Russian election interference is just a “hoax.”

“‘Moscow Mitch’ says it’s a hoax,” McConnell said. “You have his own Intelligence Committee in the Senate led by Republican Richard Burr saying that Russia tried to infiltrate all 50 states back in 2016 and are going to try it again. ‘Moscow Mitch’ calls it a hoax. You have the Republican Trump appointed FBI director saying that the Russians infiltrated America’s democracy and are going to try again.”

“You have the head, the director of national intelligence saying that the Russians tried to infiltrate our election system, tried to subvert American democracy,” Scarborough continued, “they’re going to try it again. ‘Moscow Mitch’ said it’s a hoax. You have Trump’s appointed director of the CIA saying that the Russians are trying to undermine American democracy, that the Russians tried in ’16, will try again. ‘Moscow Mitch’ calls it a hoax.”

“You have military intel people, the military intel community, knowing because they were fighting the Russians in 2015-2016 and are still fighting them every day to stop them from continuing to infiltrate American democracy,” Scarborough said. ‘Moscow Mitch’ says it’s a hoax.”

Scarborough suggested the fix was in.

“I understand that there’s an oligarch that I have read is going to be setting up a big aluminum plant in ‘Moscow Mitch’s’ home state,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s it, but how can ‘Moscow Mitch’ so willingly turn a blind eye not only this year to what his Republican chairman of the Intel Committee is saying, to what Robert Mueller is saying what the FBBI director is saying what the DNI is saying, to what the CIA is saying, to what the United States military intel community is saying.”

“How can ‘Moscow Mitch’ keep denying that Vladimir Putin continues to try to subvert American democracy?” Scarborough added.