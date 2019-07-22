MSNBC’s Morning Joe drops the hammer on Trump’s ‘mob’: A ‘new level of racism’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump believes the four Democratic congresswomen he’s been attacking aren’t capable of being fully American because they’re not white.

The “Morning Joe” host said Trump’s recent attacks on those first-year lawmakers had followed a familiar pattern, but Scarborough warned the president had taken those racist provocations to a new level by suggesting that people of color aren’t capable of loving their country.

“They’re not white,” Scarborough said. “Clearly, (he) is suggesting (because) they’re not white, they’re foreign, even though they’re not, and also, very interesting in that press conference — that presser when the president said, ‘They’re just lucky to be where they are.’ That’s Donald Trump saying, you know what? Given that they’re women and they’re from Somalia or from wherever, Detroit, from Cincinnati, regardless, they’re just lucky to be where they are.”

Scarborough said the president and his “mob” of supporters were feeding off one another’s hatred and fear, and he said things were only getting worse.

“We were predicting what was going to happen,” he said. “Like Charlottesville, he condemns and then he backs up, and then he condemns and then he backs up and backs up. He did exactly what you said he was going to do this weekend. Just like he did with Charlottesville, and it reminds me also of right before Super Tuesday, when he said he would not condemn the Ku Klux Klan because he knew nothing about them, didn’t know David Duke, and then he said it was an earpiece (malfunction).”

“This is what he does all the time,” Scarborough added, “but he usually ends up on the most racist position possible, and that’s what he’s done here, too. By the way, he’s turned it up, he’s turned it up a notch — the racism and the hatred and the nativism and the xenophobia. This isn’t just — this isn’t ‘Groundhog’s Day,’ this is a new level of racism and hatred, brought to you by Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him.”