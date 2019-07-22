MSNBC’s Morning Joe drops the hammer on Trump’s ‘mob’: A ‘new level of racism’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump believes the four Democratic congresswomen he’s been attacking aren’t capable of being fully American because they’re not white.
The “Morning Joe” host said Trump’s recent attacks on those first-year lawmakers had followed a familiar pattern, but Scarborough warned the president had taken those racist provocations to a new level by suggesting that people of color aren’t capable of loving their country.
“They’re not white,” Scarborough said. “Clearly, (he) is suggesting (because) they’re not white, they’re foreign, even though they’re not, and also, very interesting in that press conference — that presser when the president said, ‘They’re just lucky to be where they are.’ That’s Donald Trump saying, you know what? Given that they’re women and they’re from Somalia or from wherever, Detroit, from Cincinnati, regardless, they’re just lucky to be where they are.”
Scarborough said the president and his “mob” of supporters were feeding off one another’s hatred and fear, and he said things were only getting worse.
“We were predicting what was going to happen,” he said. “Like Charlottesville, he condemns and then he backs up, and then he condemns and then he backs up and backs up. He did exactly what you said he was going to do this weekend. Just like he did with Charlottesville, and it reminds me also of right before Super Tuesday, when he said he would not condemn the Ku Klux Klan because he knew nothing about them, didn’t know David Duke, and then he said it was an earpiece (malfunction).”
“This is what he does all the time,” Scarborough added, “but he usually ends up on the most racist position possible, and that’s what he’s done here, too. By the way, he’s turned it up, he’s turned it up a notch — the racism and the hatred and the nativism and the xenophobia. This isn’t just — this isn’t ‘Groundhog’s Day,’ this is a new level of racism and hatred, brought to you by Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him.”
Marco Rubio brutally shamed by hometown newspaper for ‘pathetic’ response to Trump’s racism
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is getting raked over the coals by his hometown newspaper.
In a scathing editorial published this week, the Miami Herald called out Rubio for his "pathetic" response to Trump's racist attacks on four Democratic lawmakers.
The editorial argues that Rubio had once promised to be a check on Trump's worst excesses -- but he's instead been a consistent "sycophant" who has regularly debased himself to gain Trump's approval.
"He has transformed from Trump critic to a sycophantic cheerleader -- derided by former adviser and Washington Post columnist Max Boot as a 'Trump fan-boy' -- to the point that he’s willing to kill Obamacare even though his own state leads the nation in enrollment," the editorial argues.
Don’t expect Mueller to deliver any surprises: ‘He doesn’t spin, he doesn’t speculate and he doesn’t hypothesize’
Democrats shouldn't expect Robert Mueller to go much further beyond the somewhat dispassionate public statements he's already made about his investigation into President Donald Trump's campaign ties to Russia.
The former special counsel will testify Wednesday before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, and the longtime lawman will likely show up highly prepared but also remain aloof from partisan passions, reported Politico.
“Even for relatively simple presentations, Mueller would prepare relentlessly,” said Chuck Rosenberg, a Department of Justice veteran who has known the former FBI director for two decades.
Top conservative broadcaster Cumulus Media blocks its own radio stations from airing Pete Buttigieg interview
The third largest AM and FM broadcaster in America is blocking an interview one of its radio hosts conducted with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Cumulus Media, a conservative broadcaster that owns and operates over 400 radio stations in 87 media markets across the country, told Blair Garner, host of The Blair Garner Radio Show, he could not air any part of his interview with Buttigieg. Garner said via Twitter, "My employer decided I couldn't air it."
Garner hosts his show on FM country music radio stations and is nationally syndicated across more than 150 stations. Cumulus blocked any station from airing the 20-minute interview, according to HuffPost.