MSNBC’s Morning Joe traces the ‘shameful’ degradation of evangelical Christianity from Bush to Trump
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough lamented the degradation of evangelical Christianity in the service of President Donald Trump.
The “Morning Joe” host said conservative Christians were willing to trade away their religious values to back Trump in hopes of packing the courts with right-wing judges.
“What a bitter, bitter irony that you have a political movement that you now have a subset of the church,” Scarborough said, “that is so obsessed with the appointment of federal judges over the treatment of young children, worried about the unborn and seemingly dismissing how children are treated, how infants are treated, how toddlers are treated, how these children on the border are being abused.”
“There is no doubt, and I know this as someone who grew up in the Southern Baptist Church. there is no doubt that the single motivating factor overriding almost every other factor is the appointment of federal judges. So the appointment of federal judges now trump actually what Jesus writes about in Matthew 25, talks about in the Gospels about taking care of the poor, the disadvantages, the hungry, the thirsty.”
A year-old poll has made the rounds in recent days, showing that only 25 percent of white evangelicals believe the U.S. has a responsibility to accept refugees — which Scarborough said violates the teachings he grew up with in the church.
“That should be shameful,” Scarborough said, “to those evangelicals saying they don’t have the responsibility to give a cup of water in Jesus’s name. All the things, again, that you can read (in) Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, all the things they supposedly supposedly were taught their entire life they are throwing to the side because of the appointment of federal judges. It is that simple, it is that simple. That is the overriding factor, and it’s shameful.”
“It didn’t just start with Donald Trump,” he added. “This was also the case with George W. Bush. I told you the story of a pastor I knew in Pensacola who had to sit down during the W years and actually tell people in his church that you can be a christian and still not support George W. Bush. The merger of politics and religion has really infected the church, and it’s, of course, the church that’s going to pay for it in the long run.”
Jeffrey Epstein victim gives harrowing account of rape at 15: ‘He knew very well my age’
A new accuser gave a detailed account of how Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly raped her when she was 15 years old -- and said the accused sex trafficker knew exactly how old she was at the time.
Jennifer Araoz told NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie that a woman who worked for the wealthy financier approached her when she was 14 years old with promises that Epstein could help her acting career, and she eventually went to his townhouse, where she was given $300 and invited back.
The home was decorated with "very suggestive" artwork, and Epstein even had a pair of prosthetic breasts that "he could play with while he was taking a bath."
Commentary
McConnell’s slave-owning ancestors: A dark and ugly fable of America that extends to the present day
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes that reparations for the crimes done to black Americans, both during centuries of white-on-black chattel slavery and then 100 years of Jim Crow American apartheid are not deserved. On this point, McConnell said last month, “I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago, when none of us currently living are responsible, is a good idea. We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African American president.”
Breaking Banner
‘What’s happening with Michael Flynn?’ Reporter reveals why Trump’s ex-national security adviser is ‘looking at jail’
Prosecutors have lost confidence in the testimony of former national security adviser Michael Flynn -- and now he's looking at possible jail time.
Politico reporter Josh Gerstein, who covered the latest developments in the case against the retired U.S. Army general, explained to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" how the relationship had soured between Flynn and the prosecutors he agreed to cooperate with as part of a plea agreement.
"Michael Flynn has backed off planned testimony in a federal case against a former business associate," explained co-host Mika Brzezinski. "Flynn was set to be the government's star witness at that trial, which deals with foreign lobbying work, however, the prosecution now suggests in court filings that they do not believe Flynn would tell the truth on the stand. They now believe he is a co-conspirator, rather than a cooperating witness."