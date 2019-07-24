Quantcast
Connect with us

Mueller agrees the president was not exonerated by his report

Published

8 mins ago

on

Robert Mueller agreed that his report did not exonerate President Donald Trump, whom he said tried to influence his investigation.

The special counsel told House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler that the president had exerted undue influence on his investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia, but he said Department of Justice guidelines prohibited him from charging the president with any crimes.

“The president has repeatedly claimed that your report found there was no obstruction and that it completely and totally exonerated him,” Nadler said. “But that is not what your report said, is it?”

“Correct,” Mueller said, “that is not what the report said.”

“Reading from page 2 of Volume 2 of your report that’s on the screen,” Nadler said, “you wrote, quote, ‘If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment,’ close quote. Now, does that say there was no obstruction?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mueller agreed that did not show that there was no obstruction.

“In fact,” Nadler continued, “you were actually unable to conclude the president did not commit obstruction of justice, is that correct?”

“Well, at the outset,” Mueller replied, “we determined that when it came to the president’s culpability, we needed to go forward only after taking into account the (Office of Legal Counsel) opinion that indicated a sitting president cannot be indicted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the report did not conclude that he did not commit obstruction of justice?” Nadler asked. “Is that correct?”

“That is correct,” Mueller said.

“What about total exoneration?” Nadler continued. “Did you actually totally exonerate the president?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No,” Mueller said.

“Now, in fact, your report expressly states that it does not exonerate the president,” Nadler said.

“It does,” Mueller replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your investigation actually found, quote, ‘multiple acts by the president that were capable of exerting undue influence over law enforcement investigations, including the Russian interference and obstruction investigations,’ is that correct?” Nadler asked.

“Correct,” Mueller said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mueller agrees the president was not exonerated by his report

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Robert Mueller agreed that his report did not exonerate President Donald Trump.

The special counsel told House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler that the president had exerted undue influence on his investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia, but he said Department of Justice guidelines prohibited him from charging the president with any crimes.

"The president has repeatedly claimed that your report found there was no obstruction and that it completely and totally exonerated him," Nadler said. "But that is not what your report said, is it?"

"Correct," Mueller said, "that is not what the report said."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet stunned by Giuliani’s babbling and bonkers Fox & Friends interview: ‘The hair dye has broken his brain’

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

An appearance by former New York City mayor and Donald Trump defender Rudy Giuliani on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning was showered in mockery, not only over his ranting about the morning's Robert Mueller congressional hearing but also his new -- and considerably darker -- hairstyle.

During his appearance, the president's legal adviser attempted to undercut the special counsel before he spoke -- by mocking the way he talks -- and commenters on Twitter couldn't get over Giuliani's demeanor as well his looks.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mueller won’t answer questions about Steele dossier because Trump ordered Barr to investigate it

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Special counsel Robert Mueller will not address questions about the origins of the investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Republicans were expected to question Mueller to find out how the FBI started its investigation into Russian efforts to hack Democratic officials in an effort to aid Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

But Mueller cited an investigation authorized by Attorney General William Barr, ordered by the president, into the origins of that probe.

"The Justice Department has asserted privileges concerning investigative information and decisions," Mueller told the House Judiciary Committee. "Ongoing matters within the Justice Department and deliberations within our office. These are Justice Department privileges that I will respect."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]