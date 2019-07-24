Rep. Nadler reveals an impeachment vote may not happen in a full House vote

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) revealed that Democrats could hold an impeachment vote in a committee to save Democratic members in difficult swing districts from making a difficult vote.

The news came from CNN reporter Manu Raju, who reported that the group of committees that have open investigations into President Donald Trump could work as a group to draft the articles of impeachment.

According to an earlier CNN report, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is warming to the idea of impeachment “behind closed doors.”

Nadler was also asked about the process of beginning an impeachment inquiry — and he indicated that impeachment proceedings could begin without a vote of the full House, per sources. That could spare some from taking a tough vote. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 25, 2019