‘National embarrassment’: GOP’s Matt Gaetz hit with a wave of mockery for his unhinged attack on Mueller

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) furiously peppered former special counsel Robert Mueller with conspiracy theories gleaned from Fox News — and he was met with a tsunami of mockery.

The Florida Republican shouted out wild claims about former British spy Christopher Steele, whom he accused of making up salacious allegations against President Donald Trump, and an alleged Russian conspiracy to harm the former reality TV star’s election chances.

I wonder if Matt Gaetz has to blow into a breathalyzer to unlock his microphone.#MuellerHearing — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_) July 24, 2019

Matt Gaetz is 30 seconds away from mentioning the Illuminati and the lizard people. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 24, 2019

Ok, Gohmert, Gym Jordan & national embarrassment Matt Gaetz have had their turn. Any others left to sit in the front seat of the GOP clown car?? #muellerhearings — mike avila (@mikeavila) July 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

matt gaetz has definitely called WFAN to complain about baseball players not running out ground balls — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 24, 2019

To the GOP, this isn’t a hearing; it’s an unofficial episode of The Apprentice where Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Louie Gohmert and the rest of the sycophants compete to see who can suck up to Trump the most. #MuellerHearings — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 24, 2019

Gaetz has presented no questions about obstruction, instead focusing on Steele/Simpson etc, which Mueller has already said he cannot discuss, multiple times. A note: Gatez told NYT yesterday his goal with today's hearing: "We are going to re-elect the president." — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) July 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

"Anti-Trump Russians" is like saying "Sober Matt Gaetz."#MuellerHearing — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 24, 2019

Gaetz knows there are many fine decaffeinated brands on the market, right — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 24, 2019

Matt Gaetz is the equivalent of all caps tweeting. — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) July 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Does the fact that @mattgaetz's twitter bio include a quote from Trump saying Gaetz is handsome crack the top 10 most embarrassing things about him? I'm not sure it does. pic.twitter.com/BBsfr8pAcB — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 24, 2019

“Matt Gaetz is not a legislator. He’s an entertainer.” — Paul Ryan, former Speaker of the House, unsolicited.https://t.co/L2vOvlwKSm pic.twitter.com/7jo5vF4iaB — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) July 24, 2019

Matt Gaetz is basically the human embodiment of a Hannity monologue. He's grilling Mueller about Christopher Steele and the dossier. pic.twitter.com/gSS40tmpKU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2019