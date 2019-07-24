Quantcast
‘National embarrassment’: GOP’s Matt Gaetz hit with a wave of mockery for his unhinged attack on Mueller

Published

1 hour ago

on

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) furiously peppered former special counsel Robert Mueller with conspiracy theories gleaned from Fox News — and he was met with a tsunami of mockery.

The Florida Republican shouted out wild claims about former British spy Christopher Steele, whom he accused of making up salacious allegations against President Donald Trump, and an alleged Russian conspiracy to harm the former reality TV star’s election chances.

Trump Jr. promotes tweet describing Mueller as ‘mentally retarded’

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday sent out several tweets attacking former special counsel Robert Mueller -- including one that described him as "mentally retarded."

Specifically, Trump Jr. promoted a tweet from conservative activist Dinesh D'Souza, who mocked Mueller's performance before the House Judiciary Committee and wondered if "Republicans have kidnapped the real Robert Mueller and substituted a mentally retarded look-alike in his place."

Trump Jr. approvingly quoted the tweet and added his own commentary about Mueller refusing to answer questions about opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which commissioned the dossier from former British spy Christopher Steele.

‘Send her back’ : Elections expert explains why Trump’s path to victory involves vilifying immigrants

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump continued to attack "the Squad"— four junior lawmakers and women of color—this week. Last week, Trump supporters at a rally in Greenville, South Carolina, chanted "Send her back!" after the President falsely accused Somali-born Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of anti-Semitism.

In the New York Times podcast "The Daily," Nate Cohn, polling and demographics expert for The Upshot, explained the President's strategy. Trump, who is deeply unpopular among the general population, is counting on rural white voters in Rust Belt states to defeat his Democratic challenger. And that means resorting to xenophobia and racism.

