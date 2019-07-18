Quantcast
Trump might 'already be in prison' if not for the DOJ policy: national security lawyer

Published

5 mins ago

on

On Thursday, newly unsealed documents showed that FBI agents believed President Donald Trump was personally involved in the illegal scheme to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair she had with him ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Furthermore, the Office of Legal Counsel memo prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president reportedly “factored into” the end of the probe.

National security attorney Bradley Moss made clear on Twitter that he believes that memo was the only thing that prevented this investigation from ending with an indictment of the president himself.

Trump has long been suspected to have been a willing participant in the scheme brokered by his former attorney Michael Cohen, who outright said he was in his discussions with prosecutors and Congress. But because of Justice Department policy, and indictment of Trump was never very likely.

