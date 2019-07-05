Quantcast
Connect with us

Nativist rhetoric is nothing new — but ideas once considered fringe are now being absorbed into the mainstream.

Published

1 min ago

on

In one of the less discussed but still enjoyable moments of the final season of Game of Thrones, Tormund Giantsbane, the leader of the free folk, and Edd Tollett, the lord commander of the Night’s Watch, bump into each other among the ruins of a castle destroyed by the notorious White Walkers. “Stay back, he’s got blue eyes!”, shouts Edd, suspecting that Tormund has been turned into a White Walker – zombies who are distinguishable by their trademark icy blue eyes. “I’ve always had blue eyes!”, Tormund shouts back angrily, before the two old friends greet each other.

Call it professional conditioning if you will, but this scene reminded me of the current hype surrounding the so-called revival of ethnic/nativist nationalism in Europe and the United States. “Nationalism’s largely unpredicted resurgence is sobering”, writes Gideon Rose in his introduction to a recent special issue of Foreign Affairs emphatically titled “The New Nationalism”. This is the tune whistled by the contributors to the volume as well as an ever-expanding chorus of experts. Each cites the same roster of names – Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, Marine Le Pen, Matteo Salvini and Viktor Orbán – to justify their claims. And yet the history of nationalism tells us a different story.

Nationalism was resurgent in the 1930s in fascist Italy and Nazi Germany and again in the 1960s as decolonisation movements emerged in Asia and Africa. In the 1990s during the collapse of the Soviet Union, nationalism flared up as communist regimes fell. In the early 2000s, far-right parties like Pim Fortuyn’s List in the Netherlands, and Jörg Haider’s Freedom Party in Austria (FPÖ) scored their first electoral victories.

Even when not at the forefront of newspaper headlines, nationalism continued to be the framework of international relations and a readily available cognitive mechanism to distinguish “us”, fellow nationals, from “them”, nationals of other countries and minorities, refugees and migrants. In the words of the liberal philosopher Isaiah Berlin: “In our modern age, nationalism is not resurgent; it never died.”

Does this mean that what we are witnessing is nothing but misplaced collective hysteria? Of course not. On the contrary, we should all be worried, not because ethnic/nativist nationalism is resurgent, but because it has been mainstreamed and sterilised. Policies that were the exclusive preserve of the far right have become part and parcel of the programmes of the centre right and the centre left. As a result, divisive nationalist rhetoric that was once considered beyond the pale has been whitewashed. It is casually and recklessly deployed by the very people – the centrist politicians and technocrats – who are lamenting the nationalist “comeback”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take the case of Danish Social Democrats. They emerged as the first party in June 5 elections after taking a massive swerve to the right, distancing themselves from their more traditionally centre-left policies.

They have adopted an ethnic/nativist nationalism, supporting the creation of “ghettos” in deprived neighbourhoods where over 50% of residents have non-Western nationality and harsher punishments for certain types of offences committed in those “ghettos”. The party has even backed the notorious “jewellery law” which allows Danish authorities to confiscate cash and valuable items from migrants and asylum seekers at the border.

Or consider Sweden, where the traditionally pro-immigration Social Democrats set up provisional border controls to appease the far right Sweden Democrats. And then there’s Germany, where the parliament has just approved a controversial package of bills which facilitates the deportation of failed asylum seekers. Far-right parties don’t have to be in power – their ideologies and policies already are.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anglo-Saxon world is no exception either. Nigel Farage, a man who feels uncomfortable when he hears people speaking in languages other than English on a London train, is leading a party that poses a significant electoral threat to the party of government. Whether or not the Brexit Party becomes the second largest party in any forthcoming election, it is certainly driving the national agenda.

And Donald Trump who promotes an almost racist form of nationalism which portrays Mexicans as “rapists” or Muslims as “terrorists” has a real chance of securing a second term in the White House in 2020.

There is cause for alarm, not because there has been a sudden surge of White Walkers, but because White Walkers are now among us, everywhere. And if we don’t fight back, they will turn all of us into blue-eyed zombies. Even the invincible Tormund Giantsbane.The Conversation

ADVERTISEMENT

Umut Özkirimli, Professor, Centre for Middle Eastern Studies, Lund University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

These 10 psychological studies point to very bad news about human nature

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

It’s a question that’s reverberated through the ages – are humans, though imperfect, essentially kind, sensible, good-natured creatures? Or are we, deep down, wired to be bad, blinkered, idle, vain, vengeful and selfish? There are no easy answers, and there’s clearly a lot of variation between individuals, but here we shine some evidence-based light on the matter through 10 dispiriting findings that reveal the darker and less impressive aspects of human nature:

We view minorities and the vulnerable as less than human. One striking example of this blatant dehumanisation came from a brain-scan study that found a small group of students exhibited less neural activity associated with thinking about people when they looked at pictures of the homeless or of drug addicts, as compared with higher-status individuals. Another study showed that people who are opposed to Arab immigration tended to rate Arabs and Muslims as literally less evolved than average. Among other examples, there’s also evidence that young people dehumanise older people; and that men and women alike dehumanise drunk women. What’s more, the inclination to dehumanise starts early – children as young as five view out-group faces (of people from a different city or a different gender to the child) as less human than in-group faces.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Black dad confronts white man who hurled insults and accusations at his teenage daughter at pool

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

Two men were caught on video ranting at a group of black teenagers in Missouri who wanted to enjoy the neighborhood pool.

Cell phone video posted on Facebook shows the men accusing the teens of a recent string of vandalism and questioning whether they should be allowed to use the pool at a Lee's Summit subdivision, reported KSHB-TV.

"That doesn’t mean you invite all your young friends in my pool,” one of the men says in the video. "You pay the (expletive) dues?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump boasts his disastrous July 4th speech will lead to a jump in military enlistments in rambling South Lawn appearance

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

In a rambling press availability on the White House South Lawn, Donald Trump blamed his fumbling speech on July Fourth on the rain creating havoc with his teleprompter, but said it didn't matter because his words would likely create a boost in military enlistments.

Addressing his speech where he claimed U.S. forces reclaimed the airports from the British during the Revolutionary war, Trump blamed the rain and his teleprompter.

"I can just tell you those people that you see, there are a lot of people in front of the White House, every one of them loved it," Trump said. "I would actually say -- and I want to sort of give a little appreciation. The media loved it, they loved the evening."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image