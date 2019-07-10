New Orleans threatened by floods as big storm forms
The US city of New Orleans was under a storm-surge watch Wednesday along with a stretch of Louisiana coast as a tropical storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the region with potentially life-threatening rains.
The storm-surge watches warn residents of possible flooding from rising waters and coastal inundations.
“Conditions appear favorable for this system to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches the central Gulf Coast by the weekend,” the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.
A flash flood emergency was declared earlier Wednesday in New Orleans, part of which is built below sea level and was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Parts of the southeastern Louisiana coast were already experiencing heavy rains and flooding, the NHC said.
Jefferson Parish, which includes parts of New Orleans, was drenched in four to six inches of rain (10-15 centimeters) and two to three more inches were expected.
The threat of a hurricane by the weekend — the first of the Atlantic season if it materializes — prompted a flurry of bad weather alerts.
At 1800 GMT, the storm system was 155 miles (250 kilometers) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
The storm was packing sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers), still way below hurricane force but on track to become a tropical storm by Thursday and a hurricane by Friday.
It was expected to unload as much as a foot of rain over the Gulf coast through early next week, the forecasters said.
Local authorities also issued warnings to residents as the Mississippi River neared flood levels, rising to 16 feet (4.9 meters) in New Orleans.
The levees protecting the city are built to hold back the river to a depth of 20 feet, a level that forecasters warned could be reached by Saturday morning.
The Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the flood control system, said it was “closely monitoring” the situation.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell closed the city hall and urged non-essential employees to stay home, while the city’s airport reported numerous flight delays.
Former prosecutors trash Acosta’s excuses for Jeffrey Epstein sweetheart deal
A cadre of former federal prosecutors are outraged at the "sweetheart" legal deal that accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein scored from Labor Secretary Alex Acosta when he was a U.S. Attorney.
Had Acosta not gotten a lesser charge in his plea deal there would have been a significant sentence in federal prison. Instead, Epstein spent less than 10 hours a day 6 days a week in a county holding cell.
You can see the comments from federal prosecutors below:
Acosta's comments assume there was an arbitrary time point where they had to cut off the investigation. That's not true, if they lacked sufficient evidence they could have continued to investigate. That "new evidence" he's glad SDNY prosecutors found was available back then too.
‘That’s appropriate?’ Shep Smith gets peeved after his guest defends Acosta’s sweetheart deal for Jeffrey Epstein
Fox News host Shepard Smith appeared to become annoyed with his guest on Wednesday, after she said the plea deal that Jeffrey Epstein received a decade ago "made sense."
"I think reasonable prosecutors can differ on how to handle these cases,” Katie Cherkasky said. "There are so many factors that go into a decision about whether to take a sex case to trial or cut a deal."
"I believe that Secretary Acosta’s explanation was very reasonable. As a former prosecutor, I understand that there’s not a perfect solution in a lot of these cases. There are a lot of questions people obviously have about this, but in the world of sexual assault prosecution, it makes a lot of sense."
WATCH: Conservative network pushes Alex Acosta to blame Epstein plea deal on Robert Mueller
The conservative OAN news network on Wednesday suggested that former special counsel Robert Mueller could be implicated in Jeffrey Epstein's original plea deal.
At a press conference, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta defended what has been called a "sweetheart plea deal" that let Epstein off with 13 months in county jail. Epstein has been accused of sexually molesting children as young as 14.
Acosta called on OAN's Neil McCabe, who wanted to know who else at the Department of Justice had reviewed the plea deal.
"Did you have any interaction with Robert Mueller at the time?" McCabe asked hopefully.